DD2 Dark Arisen transmog: How to change armor appearance

A big new feature for the most hardcore of role-playing fans added in Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen is transmog.

Transmogrification – just known as transmog in the community – is a feature many RPGs share that allows you to use the stats of one armor piece while using the appearance of another entirely. This lets you choose the armor you personally think looks best, while still being able to have the best possible stats. Those who wish to customize their Pawns will love this.

In Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen, transmog is known as Tailoring, and in this guide, we’re breaking down how to unlock and use the new Tailoring feature.

How to unlock Tailoring, AKA transmog – DD2: DA

After completing The Castle in Ice main quest, you’ll be able to unlock the Reaching the Far Shore quest. In this one, Jiera will ask you to cross Lake Norgan and collect an ancient tome left by her ancestors. Easier said than done, of course, as you can’t use a boat, and Lake Norgan’s deep waters are home to the Brine.

Ryatt will inform you that the ice wyrm Fimbl once allowed passage across the lake, but it’s not explained how. First you’ll fight Fimbl just North of the Mountain Stronghold, then inside the Mountain Stronghold, and finally, over Lake Norgan. For the final fight, you can find several ballistae on the Western shore of the lake, and you basically just have to keep shooting arrows at him to take him down.

Once Fimbl is down, sleep at an inn for one day, and the lake will have frozen around Fimbl’s corpse, allowing you to cross into the Lakeside Grotto cave. The cave is relatively short, and inside you’ll find a chest containing the Taillour-Crafte Treatise.

Return this to Jiera in the Norgandian Settlement, and she’ll suggest passing it onto Hal, the blacksmith. Once Hal receives the treatise, he’ll have a new option in his menu: “Tailor equipment.” This is the transmog feature you’ve been searching for.

How to use Tailoring, AKA transmog – DD2: DA

You can either Tailor gear you have equipped or gear from your inventory. If you select from your inventory, you’ll have to select which piece of armor you’d like the appearance change to take place on. If you’re using the gear you have equipped, it’s a simple case of selecting what appearance you’d like it to take on.

You can change gear appearance to anything you’ve previously collected, and it only costs a small amount of gold to change the appearance of a piece of gear. Gold is incredibly common in Norgan, so you probably already have hundreds of thousands, while Tailoring rarely costs more than 3,000 gold.