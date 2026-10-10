DD2 Dark Arisen: Summon Gagana, The Castle in Ice quest guide

The trickiest part of Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen’s The Castle in Ice quest is summoning the fiery monster, Gagana.

This cockatrice-like beast is easily the hottest creature you can encounter in the new Dark Arisen expansion, as the rest of Norgan is typically ice cold.

The Norgan Arisen, Eir, is asking for your help to get to The Castle in Ice, and you’ll need to hunt this beast in order to break through the ice that is concealing your destination. Getting to the Gagana’s home isn’t too tough, but summoning it might leave you stumped.

In this guide, we’re breaking down how to summon the Gagana in Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen’s The Castle in Ice quest.

How to summon Gagana – DD2: DA

Once you catch up to Eir in the caves, you’ll emerge in an open location with a permanent Portcrystal. This is where you’ll summon Gagana.

Walk up the stairs, and you’ll find three pyres alongside the bones and remains of monsters. This is your hint.

You can light each of the pyres by interacting with them. Then you’ll need to load them up with food for the Gagana.

Two Nekkon will attack as you enter the main room, and a third can be found within the nearby caves. Pick up each of them individually with R2/RT, and bring them back to the pyres. Place them atop the pyres so that the corpses set alight and start to burn.

Once all three pyres have a burning monster on them, the Gagana will fly down from the sky for a climactic boss fight. Get ready, as this may be your toughest challenge yet in the Dark Arisen expansion.