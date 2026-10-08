DD2 Dark Arisen: Relics, Spoils, and Appraisal explained

Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen includes an interesting new mechanic that’ll feel familiar to Monster Hunter players.

While exploring the land of Norgan, you’ll encounter dangerous enemies, and many of them will drop Relics and Spoils.

Regardless of which you find, you won’t be able to use them without Appraisal. In this guide, we’re breaking down what Relics and Spoils actually are, where you’ll find them, and why you should be Appraising them regularly in Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen.

What are Relics and Spoils? – DD2: DA

Relics and Spoils are your rewards from defeating enemies and gathering at nodes, of course. That’s the simple answer anyway, but the more accurate answer is that this is the Dark Arisen expansion’s new way of dishing out gear.

You’ll pick up rewards from gathering points, chests, and defeated enemies. These will weigh you down a bit, so you’re encouraged to return to the Norgandian Settlement to offload them regularly.

How Appraisal works – DD2: DA

Jiera sits in the Norgandian Settlement and will appraise Relics and Spoils in exchange for a small number of Rift Crystals — hope you didn’t spend all of your hiring an overpowered pawn!

There’s nothing particularly special about Appraisal, but this will be very familiar to Monster Hunter players. The exact stats of each reward you receive are randomized, meaning it could be the most powerful piece of armor you own, or it could be relatively useless.

Unless you’ve investigated the Uncovered Ruins in Vermund and extracted the rare gear found within, the equipment you acquire via Relics will probably be the most capable and powerful gear you’ve come across. The enemies in Norgan are tough, and the stat boosts from the Relic armor will be essential to surviving.

In addition to gear and equipment, you’ll also receive Norgan Ducats (the expansion’s version of Seeker’s Tokens), curatives, gold, and even rare scrolls.