DD2 Dark Arisen: Open the DLC Spellseal Doors in the Lost Rites quest

If you’ve started a new save game to either return to Dragon’s Dogma 2 or play for the first time alongside the Dark Arisen expansion, your first experience with the DLC content will probably be the Lost Rites quest.

This level 20 quest unlocks several brand new DLC challenge caves across the lands of Vermund and Battahl. Some of these contain newly added, optional Spellseal Doors that will stop you in your tracks if you don’t know how to get them open.

In this guide, we’re breaking down everything you need to know to open the Spellseal Doors in the Lost Rites DLC quest and challenge caves in Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen.

How to open DLC Spellseal Doors in ruins – DD2: DA

You will find these newly added Spellseal Doors alongside the new ruin challenge areas. You can find these areas by completing the Lost Rites quest, which you receive from Captain Brant when you say “About the uncovered ruins…” to him at the Stardrop Inn. This will see each newly added challenge marked on your map once you use the Proving Ground Compass from your inventory.

That’s just the beginning, though. While some of these uncovered ruins will have some precious rewards for you to harvest that will help you on your journey going forward, others will have Spellseal Doors hidden deep within, or may not even be accessible without passing through a Spellseal Door.

If you’re encountering a Spellseal Door early in the game, interacting with it will bring up an item menu and none of the items in your inventory will be eligible for use. There isn’t a key hidden within the cave or anything like that — you need to make more progress in the main game.

Follow the main story quests in Vermund and Battahl, and you will eventually complete the A New Godsway quest. This will reward you with the Empowered Godsbane Blade.

The Empowered Godsbane Blade can open Spellseal Doors, including those newly added in the Dark Arisen expansion. Once you get the Empowered Godsbane Blade, make sure you return to any Spellseal Doors you previously couldn’t access, as they all hide precious rewards and tough enemies behind them.

Much of the gear is incredibly valuable, with better stats than anything else you can find across Vermund and Battahl, and they even often outpace the new loot you’ll earn in Norgan.