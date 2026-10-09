DD2 Dark Arisen: How to damage Blackdog enemies, A Howl in the Dawk quest guide

The Blackdog is a brand new enemy type in Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen, and even though it doesn’t have a lot of health, it can still pose a big problem.

The Blackdog is similar to other wolf and direwolf enemy types, but it has a magical ability that allows it to negate all damage. And yes, I mean all damage. Magick and melee alike, it will eat your attacks and bite you back.

In this guide, we’re breaking down the simple steps you can take to defeat the Blackdog in Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen.

How to damage Blackdogs – DD2: DA

You’ll probably first encounter the Blackdog in the A Howl in the Dark quest, where defeating one is the main goal so you can retrieve the Fallen Pendant.

The Blackdogs will only appear at night, so if you’re hunting one, or are on this specific quest, then make sure to wait for nightfall. Otherwise, you can avoid Blackdogs by travelling primarily by day.

The Blackdogs use a dark magick to negate all incoming damage, and if you’re familiar with RPGs, you probably already know what counters dark magick. Yes, Holy magick of any kind can destroy the Blackdog’s shield, leaving it wide open for attacks.

Anodyne is a default Mage ability, creating a small AoE that will heal allies that pass through the area over time, and it’s probably the main way that you’ve been healing in the game thus far. Having a Mage use Anodyne and then making the Blackdog pass through the AoE will completely shatter its shield, leaving it wide open.

Alternatively, you can also use Holy Grimoires of any kind, or the Empyrean spell. Any of these will make Blackdogs as easy to defeat as any other direwolf, just with a bit more health and a few more threatening attacks. Once your Mages are aware of the Blackdogs’ weakness, they’ll use the abilities independently.