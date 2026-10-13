DD2 Dark Arisen: How to beat the Fallen Dragon

One of the biggest challenges in Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen is the Fallen Dragon boss fight.

This is the final boss of the Dark Arisen expansion’s main story, and you’ll also have to encounter it earlier in the game. This is an incredibly tough fight, especially if you don’t know what strategy to use.

In this guide, we’re breaking down the best strategy for taking down the Fallen Dragon in Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen.

Best party for the Fallen Dragon – DD2: DA

The Fallen Dragon has a variety of incredibly powerful attacks, both close-range and long-distance, but the attacks that will devastate your pawns most often are the close-range melee strikes. The Fallen Dragon’s swipes are brutal, and having a party of long-range pawns – like Mages, Sorcerers, and Archers – will keep the team alive for a bit longer.

Having a Mage in your party to use healing abilities is necessary, while you can make your own decisions on the other party members to use.

Best Vocation for the Fallen Dragon – DD2: DA

Your personal Vocation for the Fallen Dragon doesn’t matter too much, as long as you’re confident in dealing damage quickly. For an enemy like this, an obvious choice is the Thief Vocation. This will allow you to use the Skull Splitter technique to deliver huge amounts of damage with each skill use, and the Maister technique can even allow you to dodge all incoming attacks in exchange for your stamina.

Alternatively, the Warfarer Vocation is a good option, allowing you to freely swap between healing techniques, long-range battle, and close-range attacks. A Warfarer with Mage, Thief, and Mystic Spearhand weapons available will be very powerful, for example, but you need to feel comfortable with each Vocation and swapping between them.

Best strategy for the Fallen Dragon – DD2: DA

As mentioned above, the Thief Vocation’s Skull Splitter technique is incredibly powerful and can take the Fallen Dragon down very quickly.

Your pawns will mention that some parts of the dragon’s body are not covered in scales, and these are the weak points you need to focus on. These are the wings, forelegs (or “arms”), and the head of the Fallen Dragon. We think it’s easiest to focus on the arms first before focusing on the head. Destroying the arms will take away one of the dragon’s key melee attacks, making the rest of the fight much easier to take on.

Focus on each limb individually and do not relent until it has been destroyed. You’ll know you’re attacking the correct part of the dragon as good hits will have more gore appear with each strike. Once one arm is done, move onto the next, and then focus on the head.

This should take out most of the dragon’s HP, and the last health bar is taken out with a special attack by Eir. This will finally topple the Fallen Dragon, signaling the end of Dragon’s Dogma 2’s Dark Arisen expansion. Well, except for the endgame, that is.