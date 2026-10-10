DD2 Dark Arisen: Hal’s Treasure Hunt quest guide

Dragon’s Dogma 2’s new Dark Arisen expansion brings with it a new region and dozens of new quests.

One of the trickiest quests to complete is Hal’s Treasure Hunt. Not only do you need to locate four posts out in the dangerous Norgan Snowfield, but you’ll also need to use them to find a treasure, without any other hints.

In this guide, we’re breaking down where to find each of the wooden posts and where to find the hidden treasure so you can complete Hal’s Treasure Hunt in Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen.

All Norgan Snowfield Post locations – DD2: DA

All four posts will have an approximate location marked on your map. The first will have a small approximate area, as it’s essentially a tutorial. All you need to do is walk very close to the post before moving on to the next. All posts are marked on the image above with the yellow symbol.

West Post location

This is the one with the smallest approximate location on the map, and is very easy to see when you approach.

North Post location

This post is in a set of ruins being patrolled by Beorcan enemies.

South Post location

This is found just up the hill near the Riftstone of the Beloved.

East Post location

Finally, the Eastern post can be found near the grand entrance to a castle ruin.

Hidden treasure location – DD2: DA

Now that all of the posts have been found, they will be marked on your map. If you draw a line between the East and West posts, and another between the North and South posts, where the lines intersect will be where you find the treasure. If that’s too difficult to figure out, check out the image above.

Where the lines intersect, you’ll find some soft snow that’ll break through to reveal a small cave below — you can also enter from the North, in the Snowslide Pass cave. In the exact middle of where the two lines intersect in the Snowslide Pass cave, you’ll find the Rusted Ring. Return it to Hal to receive your rewards.

Hal’s Treasure Hunt rewards – DD2: DA

Hal will shine the ring up and give it to you, revealing the Frostbright Ring. This is particularly powerful in Norgan, as it will prevent you from becoming frozen or losing stamina due to blizzards. In addition, you’ll get 20,000 gold, but you probably already have more than enough money.