DD2 Dark Arisen: Flight in the Night quest guide, all Ilda item locations

Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen allows you to explore the Northern Realms, but not everyone wants to live there.

Young Ilda lives in the Norgandian Settlement, but she’s far more interested in what’s going on in Vermund. The fashion, the flowers, basically everything. When The Commission comes through the village, she sees her chance.

In this guide, we’re breaking down the Flight in the Night quest where you’ll help Ilda escape the Norgandian Settlement and make it safely to The Commission in Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen.

Norgan Salmon location – DD2: DA

The first thing you’ll need to do is guide Ilda to some Norgan Salmon. You’ll get a quest marker directing you to the river just Northeast of the Norgandian Settlement, and you’ll be able to catch some by interacting with the fishing spots near the shallow spots of the river — just don’t fall in.

Clump of Winterweed Blossom location – DD2: DA

You’ve probably already gathered Winterweed Blossom for the Norgandian Blacksmith, but you’ll need to get this one from a particular spot. Follow the quest marker, and you’ll be led to a glowing Winterweed Blossom placed high up on a hill.

Examine the base of the cliff to your right, and you should eventually find a small entrance that leads to a ladder allowing you to get on top of the cliff and pick the Winterweed Blossom.

Coldstool location – DD2: DA

This is the most complicated one. Ilda will give you several hints to narrow down the location of the Coldstool, including that they were in the shade of a building and some trees, while being close to a road. Pretty vague, but there’s only one answer.

We found it just South of some ruins near the Valgr Ravine. You’ll need to climb up a small slope to find them nestled very close to the wall of the ruins. You’ll also be accosted by enemies once you find the Coldstools, so watch out and keep Ilda safe.

Once you have all of the items you need, you’re free to use a Ferrystone to take Ilda to The Commission’s campsite.