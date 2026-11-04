DD2 Dark Arisen: All Delicious in Dungeon collab items and bonuses

One of the more surprising collaborations of the year has just kicked off. Delicious in Dungeon is crossing over with Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen.

It makes sense, really. Delicious in Dungeon (AKA Dungeon Meshi) is one of the most celebrated anime series of the last several years, and Dragon’s Dogma 2’s new Dark Arisen expansion is one of the best DLCs of 2026.

In this guide, we’re explaining all of the items and bonuses you can enjoy as part of this new collaboration, and how long you have to use them. This is a time-limited crossover, so enjoy it while it lasts.

How to unlock Delicious in Dungeon gear – DD2: DA

As long as you’ve already unlocked your first Storage Box, you will receive the new Delicious in Dungeon crossover items as soon as you log into DD2: Dark Arisen with the update installed. Note that the update isn’t currently available on Nintendo Switch 2 — that’s set for November 12.

You must log in before January 28, 2026; otherwise, you will miss the chance to receive these items. Once they’re in your Storage Box, you will be able to keep them permanently.

These are all of the Delicious in Dungeon gear items you can use:

Laios gear

Body Armor: Laios’s Armor

Leg Armor: Laios’s Knee Guards

Cloaks: Laios’s Rucksack

Marcille gear

Body Armor: Marcille’s Robe

Leg Armor: Marcille’s Breaches

Cloaks: Marcille’s Rucksack & Cape

All of these gear items are equippable for all Vocations, meaning you don’t need to change your class to look like your favorite character. If you’ve already unlocked the Dark Arisen DLC, you can use the new Tailoring feature to transmog your armor and look like either Laios or Marcille without losing your gear’s stats.

How to use Delicious in Dungeon Pawns – DD2: DA

In addition to the armor, you will also be able to use official Pawns of Laios and Marcille. These Pawns will only be available until January 28, 2026, at which point they will be removed from Riftstones. Unfortunately, both of these Pawns are only level 8, meaning that they’ll quickly be underpowered and are only really usable for the game’s opening.

To find the Laios and Marcille Pawns, follow these steps:

Access a Grand Riftstone

Select ‘View Unique Pawns’

Select ‘View Official Pawns’

Once in the menu, you’ll likely find Laios and Marcille in the top ten official Pawns. Again, they’re both level 8, and Marcille is a Sorcerer while Laios is a Fighter. These Pawns probably won’t help much in big battles, but they’re great for some fun with Photo Mode.