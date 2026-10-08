DD2 Dark Arisen: Beorcan’s Twinned Key locations, Beorcan Stronghold guide

Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen’s brand-new Norgan region is home to the Beorcan Stronghold.

This fortress is being devastated by a constant, unending blizzard, and during your journey through the Northern Realms, you will seek out the source of this blizzard and end it. The stronghold is also home to an absolutely massive door that asks for two Beorcan’s Twinned Keys to open.

The Beorcan’s Twinned Keys door is actually a completely optional challenge, and you don’t need to seek out the two keys if you’re only interested in the main story. There are some valuable rewards behind the door, though. In this guide, we’re breaking down where to find the two Beorcan’s Twinned Keys in Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen.

First Beorcan’s Twinned Key location – DD2: DA

The first key is found among some ruins. From the locked Beorcan Twinned Key door, follow the path leading away from it, and as the path turns to the right, you’ll find the correct ruins to your left. The ruins appear to be those of a church or chapel, but it’s hard to tell.

You’ll see a hatch frozen over with ice, which you can smash through with an attack. You’ll be able to spot it as a frozen Beorcan is gesturing toward it, and you can see the top of a ladder poking out of the ice.

Down the hatch, you’ll find a small room with a chest containing the Beorcan’s Twinned Key.

Second Beorcan’s Twinned Key location – DD2: DA

Very close to the locked Beorcan Twinned Key door, you’ll see a small set of ruins with a door that must be unlocked from the other side. The second Beorcan Twinned Key is inside, but finding the entrance is a bit more awkward.

To the rear of that ruin, you can find a hatch leading underground next to a small wall. Again, there will be a frozen Beorcan gesturing toward it. Inside is a small room with a single chest, but a hallway leads to another ladder, which will take you into the room with the locked door. There will be an enemy in the hallway.

Climb up the ladder with mushrooms growing on it, and you’ll find yourself behind that locked door, alongside a chest with the second Beorcan’s Twinned Key inside.