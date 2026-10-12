DD2 Dark Arisen: All Obelisk locations to upgrade Vocations

If you want to become as powerful as possible during Dragon’s Dogma 2’s new Dark Arisen expansion, you’ll need the Vocation Obelisks.

Called the Obelisks of Benediction, there’s one for each of the Arisen’s classes – known here as Vocations – and you’ll be able to give each of those classes a new ability along with a big power boost. You can even ensure Spoils and Relics that relate to a particular Vocation appear more often.

In this guide, we’re breaking down how to activate Obelisks of Benediction and where you can find the Obelisk relating to your favorite Vocations.

How to activate Obelisks of Benediction – DD2: DA

An Obelisk of Benediction will require an Offeringe Flame to activate. These flames are unique rewards for completing the new Proving Grounds challenge dungeons added in the Dark Arisen expansion. These dungeons are located in Vermund and Battahl. Without activating an Obelisk, you can still purchase a new Skill, but nothing else.

You can locate all of the Proving Grounds dungeons by completing the Lost Rites quest issued by Captain Brant. It will reward you with the Proving Grounds Compass, which will mark the dungeon on your map once used. Just be aware that Offeringe Flames may sometimes be behind the DLC Spellseal Doors, meaning you’ll need to complete a decent amount of the main story before being able to access them.

Fighter Obelisk location – DD2: DA

The Fighter Obelisk is located a short distance from the Norgandian Settlement. It’s on the South side of the river, Northeast of the settlement. You will need a Climbing Hook to reach this Obelisk.

Archer Obelisk location – DD2: DA

The Archer Obelisk is just East of the Beorcan Stronghold South entrance, but it can’t easily be accessed from that side. Where the road forks, to the South of Beorcan Stronghold, take the Eastern road and head counter-clockwise around the cliff face to find the right path.

Mage Obelisk location – DD2: DA

This is the closest Obelisk to the Norgandian Settlement, and is just a short distance to the East, and a little bit South. Again, you should be taking a Climbing Hook with you everywhere.

Thief Obelisk location – DD2: DA

From the Norgan Portcrystal: Rivercave Campground, this Obelisk is just a short distance to the West. You’ll need to make your way through some Beorcan patrols in order to find it.

Warrior Obelisk location – DD2: DA

The Warrior Obelisk is found inside the Mad-Lord’s Chapel cave, far to the Northwest of Norgan. You’ll pass the entrance to this cave on the way to meet the Sage in the main quest. It’s easily accessible from the Norgan Portcrystal: Shrine of Wisdom.

Sorcerer Obelisk location – DD2: DA

This Obelisk is found on the Western shore of Lake Norgan. You’ll need to exit the Norgandian Settlement to the North, cross the river, and then hug the shore to find it.

Mystic Spearhand Obelisk location – DD2: DA

Northeast of the Norgandian Settlement, there is one path that leads up into the mountains — and it comes with a significant risk of avalanches, too. Still, if you battle your way to the top, you’ll find the Norgan Snowfield, and you’ll find the Mystic Spearhand Obelisk overlooking a cliff. It’ll be hard to find in the middle of a blizzard, mind.

Magick Archer Obelisk location – DD2: DA

The Magick Archer Obelisk can be found further North of the Mystic Spearhand Obelisk. It’s located in the one area where ice and rock cover the river passing through the region.

Trickster Obelisk location – DD2: DA

Finally, the Trickster Obelisk can be found far to the East of the Magick Archer Obelisk. It’s on the way to the Gagana’s Grotto cave, which you will need to visit for a quest eventually anyway.

Warfarer Obelisk location – DD2: DA

There’s no Warfarer Obelisk in the game, and that’s probably because this special Vocation is simply able to use all weapons and skills from the other classes. The Warfarer can’t use Maister skills, though, which is a bit unfortunate.