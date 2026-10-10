DD2 Dark Arisen: All Norgan Sphinx Sage riddle solutions

The Sphinx is back in Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen, and it’s part of the main quest you must complete in order to see everything in the new Norgan region.

The Norgan Sphinx has three riddles to present to the Arisen in exchange for precious knowledge, and you need to do this in order to complete the new region’s main quest. You can get hints for each of these riddles by asking villagers in the Norgandian Settlement, but we know the answers you need.

In this guide, we’re breaking down the solutions you need to know for each of the three Norgan Sphinx riddles in Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen.

Sage’s Wisdom – Riddle of the Body solution – DD2: DA

“The Riddle of the Body asks you to greet the dawn where repose is easiest found in Norgan, seek a giant ignorant of its own pain, and claim a token of its being for the sphinx.”

It’s a bit cryptic, but it makes sense. The place where repose is easiest found is, of course, the Norgandian Settlement, the one peaceful village in Norgan where you can have a nap and not get attacked by monsters. Resting in the inn until morning will reveal the location of a rampaging giant, just North of the village.

The rest is pretty self-explanatory. You need to follow the giant in the mountains, defeat it, and claim the Mournful Giant’s Tusk. Returning it to the sphinx will complete the Riddle of the Body quest, earning you a Norgan Portcrystal as a reward.

Sage’s Wisdom – Riddle of the Soul solution – DD2: DA

“The Riddle of the Soul asks you to seek a blizzard ‘whose chill savage blood doth freeze,’ and claim the crystal of lifeblood of the ‘red dragon that might have been’ therein.”

One part of this riddle should be pretty self-explanatory, and that’s the blizzard mentioned. On the way to meet the sage – that’s the sphinx – you will have passed through the Beorcan Stronghold, where a blizzard is constantly raging and has frozen several of the Beorcan inhabitants solid. You can minimize the effects of the blizzard by using Heatstones.

Inside the stronghold, you’ll find a large main door that can only be opened with two Beorcan’s Twinned Keys, which can also be found within the stronghold. You don’t need to open this door (although it does contain some valuable treasures); instead, head left from the door and search for an underground passage. This will take you around the door, onto the far side.

Through here you’ll encounter a lesser dragon titled Fimbl, who must be defeated to complete the quest. This is a tough fight, so make sure you’re well-prepared and have been collecting plenty of Relics. Defeating Fimbl will reward you with the Frozen Wyrmslife Crystal, which you can give to the sphinx to solve this quest. You’ll be given 3,000 Rift Crystals as a reward.

Sage’s Wisdom – Riddle of the Will solution – DD2: DA

“The Riddle of the Will is one of three conundrums posed by the sphinx to instruct you on what constitutes a life. It asks you to find an article bearing ‘the will to defy ruin.’”

If you’ve been paying attention to the lore of Dragon’s Dogma, you’ll know that the Arisen is the one with the will to defy ruin, and you’re here in Norgan specifically to find a new Arisen. Speaking with Polyeidus in the Norgandian Settlement will also point toward this conclusion.

For this one, return to the Mountain Stronghold where you first fought the Fallen Dragon and were saved by the new Arisen. Searching the area will reveal the Decorative Brooch item on the floor in the rear center of the room. This will also cause waves of monsters to pour into the Mountain Stronghold.

Escape the area and give the Decorative Brooch to the sphinx to complete the Riddle of the Will. You’ll receive an Eternal Wakestone as a reward.