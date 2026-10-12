DD2 Dark Arisen: All Norgan Portcrystal locations

Portcrystals allow you to fast travel in Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen, and they’re more useful than ever.

Not only are there more Portcrystals now than there were when the game originally launched, but you’ll also start your game with an Eternal Ferrystone in your inventory, allowing you to whisk yourself to any of these Portcrystals from anywhere that has a clear view of the sky.

In this guide, we’re breaking down where you can find the permanent Portcrystals in the Norgan region.

All Norgan Portcrystal locations – DD2: DA

We’re just listing the locations of permanent Portcrystals in the Norgan region in this guide. Portable Norgan Portcrystals can be found in chests and as rewards for completing quests in the Norgan region.

Norgandian Settlement Portcrystal location

The Norgandian Settlement is where you’ll begin your journey in the Dark Arisen DLC, and its Portcrystal is unmissable.

Rivercave Campground Portcrystal location

This Portcrystal is outside of a cave you can camp inside. The Portcrystal will clearly mark the cave and is hard to miss as long as you follow the frozen river North.

Shrine of Wisdom Portcrystal location

You will come across the Shrine of Wisdom Portcrystal as you progress the main story in the Dark Arisen DLC. There’s no way to miss this area.

Northwall Campground Portcrystal location

You can get to this Portcrystal early if you wish, but The Commission’s quests will eventually bring you here as they temporarily use it as a hub.

Sealed Study Portcrystal location

This will be another hub location for The Commission as they make their way through Norgan, and the main quest will eventually bring you here.

Gagana’s Grotto Portcrystal location

This is probably the strangest permanent Portcrystal in Norgan, as while you do have to come to Gagana’s Grotto a handful of times, it’s still easier to access than many places far away from a Portcrystal. You’ll visit this location with Eir over the course of the main quest.

Castletown Campground Portcrystal location

With The Commission, you will eventually uncover the Castletown to the far North, and this will be the final hub location for The Commission. You will only be able to access this area by progressing the main quest.

Lorade Castle Portcrystal location

An ancient castle that has fallen deep underground, and as you can probably imagine, you’ll only be getting here by continuing the main quest by following Eir.

Mordria Temple Portcrystal location

This is home to the final encounter of Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen, and it’s not easy. Gear up and get ready for war. You’ll only be coming here when it’s time for the final showdown, and the Portcrystal is at the start of the dungeon. Taking an extra portable Norgan Portcrystal will make it easier to get in and out of the dungeon without returning to the start.