DD2 Dark Arisen: All Commission Supply locations, The Snatching-Beast quest guide

The Commission is in trouble in Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen, and it’s up to you to help them out.

Now that they’ve cleared the rubble from the Mountain Stronghold and opened the path for you, they find themselves at the mercy of the Norgan wildlife. Wash has had important supplies for The Commission’s journey stolen by a Snowfoot, and it’s up to you to get them back.

There are five supply items in total, and for the best possible outcome, you need to find all five. In this guide, we’re breaking down how to solve The Snatching-Beast quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen.

You’ll be given a quest marker to locate the Snatching-Beast’s lair, but the supplies you need are hidden within and easy to miss.

Commission Supplies (Thermal) location – DD2: DA

When entering the Snatching-Beast’s cave, instead of heading left to fight the beast, instead head right and descend into the cave below. You can find the Thermal Supplies on the lower level, behind some breakable barrels.

Comm. Supplies (Rare Curatives) location – DD2: DA

Found at the rear of the Snatching-Beast’s cave where you encounter it for the first time.

Commission Supplies (Curatives) location – DD2: DA

The Curative Supplies might be the hardest one to find, despite being in an easy place to reach.

As soon as you enter the Snatching-Beast’s lair, turn right, and look up. A breakable crate placed on a ledge hides the Curative Supplies.

Comm. Supplies (Rare Weaponry) location – DD2: DA

Found on the right side of the room where you fight the Snatching-Beast, behind some breakable crates.

Commission Supplies (Rare Armor) location – DD2: DA

Found at the rear of the Snatching-Beast’s cave where you encounter it for the first time.