Crimson Desert: White Bear and Snowwhite Deer mount locations

Crimson Desert’s development team just keeps adding more content to the game, and the biggest recent addition has to be the new legendary mounts.

Sick of exploring Pywel on horseback? Well, you can now earn permanent White Bear and Snowwhite Deer mounts just by hunting the beasts. These mounts can be considered “legendary,” but will require a decent amount of in-game progress in order to actually use. For all the details you need to unlock the White Bear and Snowwhite Deer legendary mounts in Crimson Desert, just read our instructions below.

How to unlock legendary animal mounts – Crimson Desert

Not every beast you can hunt can become a mount, but we assume these probably won’t be the final creatures added to the selection of mounts in the game.

Unlocking them is relatively simple if you know how — and have progressed far enough in the game.

All you need to do first is hunt and kill the creature you wish to make a mount of. This only applies to a small handful of beasts, so don’t go around killing cows and expecting to ride them after.

Once you’ve killed and skinned the creature, you’ll be given a special item that the witch Elowen can turn into a mount. However, you’ll only be able to meet Elowen once you’ve made your way to Chapter 5 and the Guest Unbidden – Black and White quest. Once that’s done, you’ll be able to find her at the Witch’s House in The Witchwood, Southwest of Hernand, and you can use the animal parts you’ve gathered to craft a Sigil of Solidarity, which will then allow you to summon the creature as a mount.

The beasts are pretty tough to kill early on in the game, but by the time you’re at Chapter 5 they should be easy to overcome, and you won’t be able to ride them until then anyway. If you’ve already met Elowen, then read on for the locations of the White Bear and Snowwhite Deer so you can make mounts of them.

White Bear legendary mount location – Crimson Desert

The White Bear will be much easier to find if you’ve already gone to get the Darkbringer two-handed sword. It’s very powerful and worth finding just for the Ator’s Orb Abyss Gear — not only that, but it’s housed within the White Wastes Sanctuary, and the Abyss Nexus there is the closest fast travel point to the White Bear.

Once you’ve found the White Wastes Sanctuary, it’s just a case of heading south — and you won’t have far to go. The White Bear sleeps on the mountainside with its cubs out in the open, giving you plenty of time to sneak up on it and take care of it quickly.

The White Bear will fight back, of course, but as long as you don’t get hit in a combo, you should be able to survive and take down the White Bear. You’ll earn the White Bear Claws as a reward, which you can take to Elowen at the Witch’s Lair to get the White Bear as a mount.

Snowwhite Deer legendary mount location – Crimson Desert

The Snowwhite Deer is also located in the cold mountains, but this time you can basically find it if you venture to the ‘A’ on the map in the area name ‘Pailune’.

Just West of the Sanctum of Solace (there is a nearby Abyss Nexus and other Mysterious Energy locations for you to turn into fast travel points here), you’ll find the Snowwhite Deer. This one is a bit trickier than the White Bear, as it won’t fight back. Instead, it chooses to just run, which makes catching it annoying.

Make sure you come with arrows in your pack, as hitting it with an arrow is the only way to slow the beast unless you can corner it against the mountain rocks. It has a decent amount of health, but if you continue hitting it with combo attacks, it should stagger enough for you to take it down. You’ll earn the Snowwhite Deer Antlers as a reward, and as with the White Bear, you can take this to Elowen to permanently earn the Snowwhite Deer mount.