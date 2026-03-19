Trial After Trial Crimson Desert guide

A citizen of the town is having a bad day in Crimson Desert. First, a rock from the sky fell and crushed his home. Second, bandits showed up and stole his cows. To make matters worse, you’re here to help, and you have no idea what to do.

Once you’ve spoken with the despairing man, Bremer, he’ll tell you his story and you’ll be prompted to speak with a witness. Head down the road and toss the witness a copper, and he will mount up and take you to where he saw the bandits.

Follow along on horseback and kill the bandits when you arrive.

Read the memory on the cows’ whereabouts

Once you’ve cut them down you’ll be prompted to “use your lantern where it reacts”. Make sure you have it equipped in the armed combat radial menu (left on the D-pad) and shine it in front of you by holding LB/L1.

Hold the lantern up just behind the largest dead cow and you should hear a muffled conversation — keep the lantern steady until you’ve finished learning.

From there, you can hold the start/menu button to equip the visione and playback the memory fragment you just learned. Once you’ve watched the memory play out, you can return to Bremer and tell him the bad news.

The Man Trapped in the Mire

This one plays out much like the previous quest. You chat with an enraged man, Ibano, who tells you his house has been robbed by brigands. You travel to their location, take them out, then hold up your lantern to find a memory fragment. Shine the lantern on the crates and you’ll get the Hornless Goat memory fragment.

Hold the start/menu button to quickly equip the visione and play back the memory. Next you’ll be prompted to find the stolen item — grab the elixir from the rock near the crates. Take it back to Ibano to complete this stage of the quest.

Secrets Hidden in the Dark

Next up, it’s time to meet the “Graymane”. He’ll lead you on horseback to another group of brigands. Take them out and then head into the cave, where you’ll find all the animals you’ve been tracking. Dead, but you found them. If you can be bothered, there’s lots of free meat and animal skins here.

You know the drill by now. Aim your lantern near the large cow next to the cells, and then you can hold start/menu to equip the visione and watch the memory fragment play out.

Head back outside the cave once you’re done stuffing your pockets with meat. The villagers will turn up to reclaim their goods and — bewilderingly — some livestock that’s actually, well, alive. After the cutscene, talk to the guards about the Goldleaf Merchants.