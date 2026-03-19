Crimson Desert: Traces in the Manor – the secrets of Glenbright Manor guide

During the main story, you’ll be tasked with heading to Glenbright Manor, almost directly south of Emberwind Workshop. As you approach Count Grace’s manor, a body will fall through the main gate, covered in blood and showing the marks of a recent skirmish.

Get your weapons at the ready because you’re about to be attacked by a band of Reed Devils. Finish them off and head inside to investigate Glenbright Manor.

(If you wear a mask here and you don’t mind the reputation hit, there are plenty of valuables to steal, including the many paintings.)

On your right, at the foot of the stairs, there’s a painting of two knights fighting on horseback. Walk into the painting and you can push the wall, revealing a hidden room.

Inside, you’ll find the Grace Manor Basement Key on the side table.

Head upstairs and take the Ruby-Hilted Golden Dagger from the stand on the wall at the top of the stairs.

You’ll notice a chandelier overlooking the balcony and shining a light on the wall. Opposite, there’s a statue of a man carrying a giant gem on his shoulders. To the statue’s left;. There’s a wardrobe, and if you look closely there’s a gear connecting it to the ceiling. Open the wardrobe and you can interact with a handwheel inside.

Turn the handwheel to the right until the light shines on the statue, and a recess in the wall next to you will open, allowing you to grab the Sapphire-Hilted Golden Dagger.

Head along the upper corridor to the main study, a room with a large fireplace and a desk. Above the fireplace are two slots for the daggers you found. Place them inside and the bookcase to the right will move, allowing you to access another hidden room.

Before you head down, talk with the surviving servant who’s bleeding out up against the wall. He will tell you how to proceed in the quest, but we’ve got some more secrets to find first.

You can find the Grace Manor Iron Door Key on the desk next to the servant. There’s also a memory fragment in the study. Hold LB/L1 to hold your lantern up and learn the memory, before holding pause/menu to play it back.

On the bookshelf in the back corner adjacent to the servant, there’s a crafting book, Two-Handed Weapons of the Word, Vol. 1. Make sure to open it and focus in on it to learn some crafting recipes for the big weapons.

Through the bookcase door, you can climb down the ladder into the secret basement room. There’s some red dye and a couple of strongboxes worth stealing down here (make sure you open the strongboxes once you pick them up). There’s also a key item, the Cloudcart Blueprint.

Nonhuman

Once you’re done cleaning the mansion out, head back to the study and ready your lantern next to the open window — it’ll give you a tracking trail to follow.

Follow the trail through the destruction and you’ll get into two fights with a bunch of Reed Devils before you eventually come to a shack guarded by two soldiers.

Inside you’ll find Naira and Andrew, who are guarding the count you just spent 30 minutes robbing. After a short cutscene, you’re back in the world and tracking the Devil of the Reed Field.

Seed of Unease

As with before, pull out your lantern and you can follow the trail. If you want to speed things along, tracking also works from horseback.

The trail snakes through Steel Mountain, and you’ll be attacked by Reed Devils and their boss the entire way up. You can’t finish him here, however, so the best tactic is to just ignore the fights the entire way until you reach the field of reeds at this map location.

Don’t worry about losing track of the trail — you can’t go wrong if you follow the path south, up the mountain.

Here, against this samurai cinema backdrop, you’ll face off against the Devil. Head to the charred tree marked by coloured ribbons and interact with the Devil of the Reed Field’s Doll on the altar.

Dance with the Devil — Devil of the Reed Field tips

Here are some tips for taking down Crimson Desert’s Devil of the Reed Field.