Crimson Desert release times for every platform and region

After months of waiting and speculation, Crimson Desert is finally out this week, and you can download it ready for launch right now.

In this guide, we’re breaking down the details you need to know. When you can play Crimson Desert in your timezone, on every platform. Crimson Desert is enjoying a simultaneous global launch, so just scroll down below for all the details so you can start playing ASAP.

Crimson Desert launch times for Xbox, PS5, and Steam

Crimson Desert is available on Xbox Series S and X, PS5, and PC via Steam or the Microsoft Store. You can already pre-load the game – which you should, because it has a big file size – but you won’t be able to start playing quite yet.

Below you’ll find the time that you can start playing Crimson Desert in your time zone. Remember, this applies to all platforms and stores, including console and PC.

March 19

PDT: 3pm

MDT: 4pm

CDT: 5pm

EDT: 6pm

BRT: 7pm

GMT: 10pm

CET: 11pm

March 20