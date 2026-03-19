Crimson Desert Kilnden Workshop guide – how to fix the kilns

After you’ve set up and expanded the Greymane camp, an explosion in the distance draws Kliff’s attention. It came from the Kilnden Workshop, which has suffered an explosive setback, and only the guy with the cool cape (you) can get things working again.

Once you reach the top, talk to the dwarf wearing the visione, Grimnire.

Activate the ancient generator

After, you’ll see the generator, a large tower with a series of glyphs on top, a bunch of levers at the bottom, and a pressure gauge. If you look, you can see two of the glyphs, shaped like potion bottles, are lit up. Don’t move the levers yet, as you’re currently controlling the top layer of the tower, which already has the glyph lined up into the correct position.

Instead, examine the switch with the pressure gauge on it and turn it one click to the right. If you look at the layers of the tower with the glyphs, you should see it click down a layer. Now you can push the crank on your right by walking into it. Make sure you push it left until the potion symbol lines up with the other two.

Now activate the pressure gauge switch again and turn it all the way right to get the next layer (it should take two clicks). Push the crank right to line up the potion symbol.

Fix the disconnected kiln

Over at the disconnected kiln, raise your torch and you should see an electrical cable with a broken connection. Walk up to the connecting pipe and hold X/Square to reconnect it. Now push the crank to the left of the pipe all the way left and you’ll fire the kiln up.

Fix the dismantled kiln

First, use Axiom Force (L3) to grab the small broken piece of kiln with the hole through it (in the screenshot above).

Place it down on top of the main body of the broken kiln — you know it’s the right piece because the game helps you align it into place as you lower it down. Let go and it should float just above the kiln.

Now climb on top of it and jump in the air and press R3 to do a downward Force Palm. This should connect the two pieces together flush.

The next kiln piece you want is the flat-topped small piece in the image above. Line it up with the top of the kiln, let go, climb on top and do another aerial Force Palm to rebuild the kiln. Push the kiln’s crank to the left to finish the process.

Put fuel into the kiln

To find the fuel for the final kiln, open your map and zoom in on your location and you should see five circular icons. This is the fuel scattered around the area.

Two are right next to the kiln.

One is on the floor in the marsh.

Another is nearby, pretending to be a bird statue’s eye (yank it out with force).

The last one is at the mouth of a small cave just south of the kiln.

Head to the fuel balls and use Axiom Force to carry them back to the kiln, where you’ll pop them into the receptacles around the edge (image above for reference).

Once they’re in, push the crank to the left to fire up the final kiln.

The Mysterious Pot

Chat with Grimnir and he’ll tell you he will craft you a pot. When it prompts you to “wait for the right time” hold the menu/start button and you’ll pass the time. Talk to Grimnir again and he will tell you to fetch the pot from down below.

Go to the small crank along the edge of the circle of stone and push it toward Grimnir, travelling clockwise until the ground opens up, smoke hisses out, and the crank clinks into place. The pot will shoot up and land nearby. Pick it up and head to the next objective marker for a bewildering tutorial in its use.

Speak to Togrum and he’ll talk you through the kuku pot, which can hold “anything”, no matter how big or heavy. You can pocket anything you grab with Axiom Force by pressing Y/Triangle once grabbed, and it’ll go straight into the pot’s inventory. It’s a handy little trick for when puzzles need you to lug heavy objects out of tight spaces.