Crimson Desert: How to fish

Like any good large-scale open-world game, Crimson Desert includes a fishing minigame.

Fishing is a core part of any good RPG — even if the developers are keen to remind us that Crimson Desert is not an RPG. Here you’ll need to buy a fishing rod, equip it properly (easier said than done), and cast off in the right place in order to catch fish.

Yeah, those are pretty basic instructions, but it can actually be quite complicated. In this guide, we’re breaking down how to fish in Crimson Desert, but we’re focusing on controller controls because they’re easier to explain, and you’ll see why below.

Where to buy a Fishing Rod – Crimson Desert

Early quests will lead you down to Nas River Fishing Dock, Southeast of Hernand.

At the dock, you’ll find the Hernand Fishing Shop, run by Finley. Finley is only interested in fish and fishing gear, but he does have a Small Bag you should buy.

For a small fee, you’ll be able to buy a Fishing Rod from him, which you can then equip to start fishing.

How to equip the Fishing Rod – Crimson Desert

If you’re reading this, it’s because it sounds easy but just isn’t. Equip the Fishing Rod from your inventory, and then hold Left on the D-Pad to bring up your equipment menu. Here, hover over your bow, and use RT or LT to tab over to the Fishing Rod.

With the Fishing Rod highlighted instead of your bow in the equipment menu, you can now use it with the button usually attached to your bow, which is LT on the controller.

How to fish in Crimson Desert

Finally, we’re here, breaking down how to fish.

Now that you’ve equipped your Fishing Rod, hold LT and aim at a body of water. If you can fish in that water, your cursor will highlight blue, but if it’s red, you’ll be unable to catch anything.

When it’s blue, release LT to cast your line, and it’ll rest in the water. You can hold LT and move the analog stick to move your lure in the water to attract fish. You will see shadowed swimming fish approach your lure, and you must press RT to hook the fish once it bites the lure.

Now it’s time to pull it in without snapping your line. The fish will swim to the left and right, and you must angle your rod in the opposite direction to tire it out. When it stops thrashing – signaled by the splashing animation calming down – it’s time to reel it in by rotating the right analog stick. Stop reeling if it begins to thrash, and repeat. Beware that your fish will escape if your line encounters obstacles or NPCs.

When you’ve reeled it in close enough, Kliff will remove the fish from the lure, and you can choose to keep it or release it.