How to enter Hernand Castle in Crimson Desert

When you first try to enter Hernand Castle in Crimson Desert, the guards will look you up and down and judge you unfit. You did just come back from the dead dressed in the rags of your old corpse, to be fair to them.

Now, you could just scale the wall, but doing that will alert all the guards and result in you being dead again. Luckily, you probably already have the solution to your problems sitting in your inventory.

One of the recent quests saw you clean out a chimney for a married couple in the village below the castle. As a reward, they gave you some clothes called Hernandian Attire.

If you read the item description, you’ll see that wearing the attire gives you access to Hernand Castle, so put it on and head back to the guards – just the top is enough, and you can mix and match that with whatever else you own.

Once you’ve been allowed in once, you can rock up in whatever clothes you like.

This is the game’s way of tutorialising disguises. Crimson Desert is packed full of warring factions, and you can use disguises to slip past many of them without getting caught up in a fight.

You can enter restricted areas and bypass the god-awful stealth mechanics.

If you sold the attire to a merchant like a plonker, simply head back to the same merchant and choose ‘Repurchase’ to buy it back.