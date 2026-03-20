Crimson Desert full guide and walkthrough

Crimson Desert is now available on consoles and PC, and as a huge action adventure game that does not hold players’ hands, there are plenty of areas that will likely leave you stumped.

Crimson Desert is an open-world action-adventure game developed and published by Pearl Abyss. It is set in the “beautiful yet brutal” continent of Pywel, where players can embark on a journey as the Greymane Kliff and restore what has been lost.

In this hub, we have complete guides for many areas of Crimson Desert, including how character customisation, fast travel, food recipes, research, and more work in the game.

We also have walkthroughs for many of the game’s most important quests, puzzles, and bosses, such as Path of Providence, Triangle Ring Abyss, Kailok the Hornsplitter, and more.

Basic tips and explainers – Crimson Desert

Quests, bosses, and puzzle guides – Crimson Desert