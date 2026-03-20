Crimson Desert full guide and walkthrough
Complete guides to puzzles, bosses, quests, and more in Crimson Desert
Crimson Desert is now available on consoles and PC, and as a huge action adventure game that does not hold players’ hands, there are plenty of areas that will likely leave you stumped.
Crimson Desert is an open-world action-adventure game developed and published by Pearl Abyss. It is set in the “beautiful yet brutal” continent of Pywel, where players can embark on a journey as the Greymane Kliff and restore what has been lost.
In this hub, we have complete guides for many areas of Crimson Desert, including how character customisation, fast travel, food recipes, research, and more work in the game.
We also have walkthroughs for many of the game’s most important quests, puzzles, and bosses, such as Path of Providence, Triangle Ring Abyss, Kailok the Hornsplitter, and more.
Basic tips and explainers – Crimson Desert
- Crimson Desert: How to Fast Travel
- Crimson Desert — how to replenish your horse’s stamina
- Crimson Desert: how to dye clothes and customise your character
- How to steal items and commit crimes in Crimson Desert
- Crimson Desert field cooking: Food recipes
- How to do research in Crimson Desert
Quests, bosses, and puzzle guides – Crimson Desert
- Crimson Desert: Toward the Nest — how to activate the skybridge
- How to enter Hernand Castle in Crimson Desert
- How to reach and solve the Path of Serpents abyss
- Gate to the Otherworld and Spire of the Stars guide
- Kilnden Workshop guide – how to fix the kilns
- Traces in the Manor – the secrets of Glenbright Manor guide
- The Path of Providence guide
- Hernand Commissions — Ambition in the Ruins guide
- How to defeat the Crimson Nightmare
- Bustling Hill — how to dispatch the Howling Hill expansion mission
- The Truth on the Sand – all answers
- Bared Fang — how to eavesdrop and find the secret organisation
- Kailok, the Hornsplitter boss guide
- Triangle Ring Abyss puzzles guide
- Crimson Desert: The Blood Coronation guide
- How to cleanse all sanctums in Witch of Wisdom
- Polar Opposites – Abyss Without Balance guide