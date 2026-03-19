Crimson Desert is an intimidatingly large game, and if you don’t want to be dragging your poor horse everywhere, you’ll need to use fast travel.

Fast travel is unlocked early in the game, but unlocking fast travel points isn’t as easy as simply turning up in a town for the first time. Instead, there are set fast travel points across the world of Pywel. You will be given a hint when one is nearby, and it’s up to you to go and unlock it. Some are easy to unlock, and others are far more difficult.

In this guide, we’re breaking down how to fast-travel and how to unlock more fast-travel points around the world of Crimson Desert.

How to Fast Travel – Crimson Desert

To fast travel in Crimson Desert, first open up your map, and then make sure you’re on the “All” tab showing all objectives and location markers.

You can only fast travel to Abyss Cresset and Abyss Nexus markers. These won’t unlock automatically as you pass through an area, and must be manually activated, which is easier said than done, as we explain below.

How to unlock Fast Travel points – Crimson Desert

You can only fast travel to Abyss Cresset and Abyss Nexus POIs. When passing through an area, you may notice your map highlight a “Mysterious Energy” POI, and that indicates that either an Abyss Cresset or Abyss Nexus is nearby.

Cressets are often found within Ancient Ruins and require solving some kind of puzzle before activating the Cresset for fast travel. As a bonus, Cressets hold upgrade items for Kliff that are always worth collecting, so it’s not just for fast travel.

Abyss Nexus locations, however, are very simple altars that are activated after Kiliff stands in the centre of the circle. Once the circle lights up blue, it’s active and ready for travel from anywhere.