Crimson Desert: Darkbringer location, unique two-handed greatsword

If you want to get a strong sword early on in Crimson Desert, look no further than the Darkbringer.

The Darkbringer is a unique two-handed sword that comes equipped with a rare Abyss Gear, making it rarer and more powerful than most of the weapons you’ll find in your first two dozen hours of play.

The Darkbringer is waiting out in the open world for you to find it, and in this guide, we’re breaking down everything you need to find it, making those early enemies and bosses easy to defeat.

Darkbringer two-handed sword location – Crimson Desert

The Darkbringer is a powerful two-handed longsword that should make short work of early bosses and gangs of foes alike. If you want to have it for yourself, you’ll have to venture into the Silver Mountains.

The Darkbringer is just lying around in the open world, but it’ll be a long journey to actually find it. It’s far North of the city of Hernand. On your world map, even if you haven’t visited the locations yet, you can scroll North and set a marker between the Five-Finger Mountain and Silver Mountains text written on the map.

Here you’ll find the Whisperleaf Fortress, which is one of the key POIs in the area, and will help us narrow down the sword’s location. From Whisperleaf Fortress, head North-northwest until you find a Mysterious Energy location on your map.

The Mysterious Energy will lead you to an Abyss Nexus fast travel point, and just West of that Abyss Nexus, up the hill, you’ll be able to find the Darkbringer inside the White Wastes Sanctuary.

The sanctuary is marked by a giant skeleton buried in the hillside, and you’ll be able to find the Darkbringer sword between its teeth.

Ator’s Orb Abyss Gear explained – Crimson Desert

The Darkbringer is a unique (or “legendary”) weapon in Crimson Desert, with a unique design and an Abyss Gear that you can’t find anywhere else.

Abyss Gears can be equipped into a variety of weapons, and each provides modifiers that make you far more formidable in battle. In this case, the Darkbringer comes equipped with Ator’s Orb. Ator’s Orb will summon orbs that track and deal damage to nearby foes after a short delay when you use a stamina attack (RT), making Kliff much more fearsome in every battle he encounters. Not a bad upgrade for a short hike.