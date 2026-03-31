Crimson Desert: All Contradiction answers for The Weight of Knowledge

Crimson Desert has countless quests with a bunch of odd requirements, and The Weight of Knowledge is one of those quests.

You can start The Weight of Knowledge in the Scholastone Institute, Southwest of Hernand. There are three parts to this quest: The Missing Forbidden Book, Investigation, and Contradiction. The first two are self-explanatory and can be solved by following the quest marker and talking to the NPCs you find, but at the end, you’ll need to explain your findings to the Institute Steward.

In this guide, we’re breaking down all of the answers you need for the Contradiction quiz during The Weight of Knowledge quest in Crimson Desert.

Contradiction answers – Crimson Desert

As explained above, Contradiction is the third part of The Weight of Knowledge quest, which you can find in the Scholastone Institute. After speaking with five NPCs, you’ll be asked about your findings, and you must use the following answers:

(First option) ‘Heard there was a meeting with a noble from out of town that day.’ (First option) ‘They were at the lab with Tarho all day, and reckon the guard’s the one acting suspicious.’ (Second option) ‘While working on their research with Grunil, they stopped by the library and got scolded by the librarian.’ (Second option) ‘It seems the library has records of everyone’s visits, except Raphael’s.’ (First option) ‘They insist they couldn’t have stolen it – since they didn’t know about the forbidden books of the ancient language.’

That final answer will raise the Institute Steward’s suspicions, and you’ll need to go to the marker on your map to apprehend Javier and hand him in. This will reward you with the Kinetic Dolphin Family furniture item.