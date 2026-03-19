Crimson Desert: reach and solve the Path of Serpents abyss

Head to the southeast of the Hernand landmass and you’ll find the Bowspirit Cape just south of the Bay of Abundance. On the north side of the cliff you’ll find a crashed block of ancient technology with a broken fuse and CPU floating in the air above it.

Use three jumping Force Palms to get some height and grab the CPU with Axiom Force. Bring it down and push it through the hole in the structure. Do the same with the broken fuse.

Next, hop inside the hole yourself and assemble the machine. Put the CPU in its place and palm it in. Do the same for the three fuses. You’ll begin to fly.

Be careful as the structure flips around so you don’t fall out of one of the holes. About halfway through your climb, a CPU will slide and break. Drag it back into its slot and palm it in and you’ll climb the rest of the way, eventually arriving in the abyss on the Path of Serpents.

Ahead of the fast travel point you’ll come to a floor puzzle where you have to make the power surge through the wires and extend to the pillars on the left and right.

Here’s an image of how it looks from the far end:

Now head past the lasers and climb onto the cog before Force Palming it in. Climb up and grab the abyss artifact. Head to the east and through the triangle force gate, grab the device with Axiom Force and use the D-pad to turn it to the sweet spot.

Cross the bridge and head downward at the tree for a chest containing some bismuth ore.