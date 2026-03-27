Crimson Desert: Bloodstone locations, 3 easy to find Bloodstone veins

Crimson Desert includes dozens of crafting materials for you to collect, but one important resource you might be missing is Bloodstone.

Bloodstone is a mineable ore, like many others in the game, but Bloodstone veins aren’t particularly common. Yes, you can find them across the game world, but they’re few and far between, making farming Bloodstone difficult.

In this guide, we’re breaking down three easy Bloodstone vein locations you can get to around Hernand early on in the game so you can start stocking up early.

How to mine Bloodstone ore – Crimson Desert

To mine ore, you’ll need a Pickaxe in your inventory and equipped. You can then hold Left on the D-Pad and scroll through your two-handed tools with LT and RT to select your Pickaxe.

When you find a bright red Bloodstone vein, hold LB and press RT to pick away at the ore, which will break in fragments of Bloodstone for you to pick up.

Three best early Bloodstone vein locations – Crimson Desert

We’re sticking to Bloodstone ore veins that you can find near the main early city of Hernand.

First Bloodstone vein location

The first Bloodstone vein is almost a straight shot east of the fast-travel point within the city of Hernand.

It’s not too far away from the city, just over a river and up a hill, and is by far the easiest Bloodstone vein to find.

Second Bloodstone vein location

The next Bloodstone vein for us to track down is West of your camp on Howling Hill.

It’s near the main path with a river to its North, East, and South, making it pretty easy to track down.

Third Bloodstone vein location

Our final recommended Bloodstone vein location is much further North of the city of Hernand, and just Northwest of the North Hernand Watchtower.

It might be easier to find if you start from the Abyss Nexus, South of Karin Quarry, and then head Northwest.