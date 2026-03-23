Crimson Desert: How to find and catch Blix

Crimson Desert will give you dozens of bounty posters for nefarious villains to round up, and Blix is one of the toughest to find.

Blix’s Bounty Notice quest is a bit odd. While you’ll be given a map location to search for him, he’ll only be there for a short amount of time each day, and he doesn’t stay idle for long. If you want to catch Blix and take him back to the Hernandian guards, you’ll need the info in this guide that the game never tells you.

Where is Blix? – Crimson Desert

Once you get Blix’s bounty poster, you’ll be able to see Blix’s location on the map. He’s near the merchant camp on Unicorn Cliff, but at the bottom, and the map location points toward a gap in the cliff marked by a brazier.

The problem is, Blix basically only appears in the area between 6 am and 1 pm each day. It’s very easy to miss Blix, and if you arrive at the wrong time, you’ll have to wait around, and potentially even reload a save if you miss him.

How to wait for Blix – Crimson Desert

This is the “hard” part of the quest. First off, you should know that you can use the Wait prompt at bonfires and campfires by holding up your Lantern (LB) and pressing A. Using these fires, you can wait for up to 12 hours, but be aware that you can’t use the Wait command multiple times in a row.

Blix will appear close to the map marker from 6 am and will disappear at 1 pm, meaning you have a fairly short window to search the area for the Hornsplitter gang. If you wait at a fire and are still early, you’ll have to kill time until 6 am rolls around.

How to catch Blix – Crimson Desert

Now that we’ve narrowed down when and where to find him, it’s a case of actually grabbing him.

There will be some hostile Hornsplitter guards in the area, but Blix is actually following a group of non-hostile Hornsplitter workers. When he notices you, he’ll start running, unlike his friends. That’s how you know the little green mostly-naked goblin is him.

You can tackle, beat, and tie up Blix like any other bounty target, then you’ll have to take him back to the guards at Hernand. If you use your Lantern on your Horse, you’ll be able to load Blix like cargo, and he’ll still be on the back of your horse even if you run away and summon it later. This makes it easier to get Blix back, but watch out, you may get chased by Hornsplitters on your way back to the cells.