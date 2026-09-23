Control Resonant Power Lines: Vanished Station Platform A and B puzzle solution

The Power Lines quest has you fixing five different subway platforms in Control Resonant, but the last two are the toughest.

The weirdest puzzle happens in the Vanished Station, where you’ll need to calibrate Platform A and Platform B at the same time, and the game doesn’t do a lot to explain exactly how to do that. There are lights that grow mold, and sometimes you want that, and at other times you don’t.

In this guide, we’re breaking down how to get all the tuning fork devices and how to place them to solve the Vanished Station’s tuning fork puzzle during Control Resonant’s Power Lines quest.

We have a guide if you need to solve the Perimeter, Factory, or East Park Station subway puzzles before this one.

Power Lines puzzle explained – Control Resonant

In the Vanished Station, there are two platforms, each with large tuning devices that must be calibrated.

The main thing you need to know for this puzzle is that powering the lights forces mold to grow, and mold can be used to conduct electricity through sections of broken electric cable. You don’t want mold to cover the locations where you must place the tuning devices, however, and this is the main thing you’ll need to get your head around to continue. When you no longer need electricity on a platform, you can return it to one of the generators upstairs.

We’re breaking down how to complete both Platform A and B puzzles to reroute the Vanished Station below.

Tuning fork locations – Control Resonant

Activating the machine on Platform A once will take you to Platform B. Go upstairs from here and destroy the power box next to the shutter door to open the path between the two platforms.

You can speak to Dr. Florez by removing the power from the generator growing the mold over the door shutter upstairs, and then destroying the mold. There are two tuning forks inside the room with Dr. Florez that you will need.

A third tuning fork can be found in the door that requires power opposite of Dr. Florez’s room.

The fourth and final tuning fork is upstairs from Platform A. The generator on the platform needs to be powered before opening a shutter door to get the tuning fork. Each platform needs just two, so you can take them there now.

Platform A puzzle solution – Control Resonant

This is the easiest Platform to solve. Once you’ve got two tuning fork devices on this platform, you just need to place them in the areas marked by yellow tape. If the generator down here is being powered, mold will grow over one of the taped areas. Take the power upstairs, destroy the mold, and place the two tuning devices in the specified locations.

You can now activate the main tuning device to calibrate Platform A.

Platform B puzzle solution – Control Resonant

Platform B is a bit tougher because mold has been eating through the power cables, but it can conduct electricity. First, bring power down here from upstairs and power the generator at the rear of the room. This will grow mold in two places: one connecting the power cables, and another hiding a taped location for the tuning device.

The mold connecting the power cable needs to stay in place. Now swap the power from the rear generator to the one closest to the stairs. This will again connect a power cable in one place with mold, and have mold cover another taped location to the side of the room.

Take the power back upstairs, and destroy the mold on the sides of the room covering the taped locations, but not the mold connecting the power cables. Place your two tuning fork devices in the correct locations now.

You can now activate the main tuning device to calibrate Platform B.

Speaking to Dr. Florez now will complete the Power Lines quest, and you’ll be able to exit the subway from Field Office Station.