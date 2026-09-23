Control Resonant Power Lines: Perimeter, Factory, and East Park Station puzzle solutions

The first part of the Power Lines quest in Control Resonant will have you travelling to three subway stations to solve an obtuse puzzle.

These puzzles involve tuning forks and placing them in the correct locations. Once you complete all of them, you’ll be warped to the mysterious Vanished Station.

In this guide, we’re breaking down how to solve the Perimeter Station, Factory Station, and East Park Station subway platform tuning fork puzzles. If you’ve already completed these, make sure to check our Vanished Station Platform A and B puzzle guide.

Perimeter Station puzzle solution – Control Resonant

In Perimeter Station, you’ll need to find three tuning fork devices and place them in the correct areas, which are marked by yellow tape.

After descending the stairs onto the platform, immediately turn left onto the tracks to find the first device under the stairwell. Heading up the stairs opposite to those you descended will reveal another device. The third device you need is at the end of the train line behind a door that requires a generator to be powered. Take the power from upstairs down the line to reveal the third device.

You need to place the three devices at the top of the stairs opposite to where you enter, on the square closest to the tuning machine, and upstairs inside the small shop that requires power to enter.

Activate the machine when all three forks are in place, and you’ll have rerouted the Perimeter Station.

Factory Station puzzle solution – Control Resonant

Factory Station has a similar puzzle to Perimeter Station, but it’s very simple to complete once you find the tuning forks.

The first fork is in the small shop compartment on the upper area of the subway. Downstairs, you can find another underneath the stairs you descend. The third is on top of a train car on the platform.

You simply need to place all three in a straight line from the tuning machine to the stairs, and there are only three places that line up perfectly. Activate the machine when the devices are in place, and Factory Station will be complete.

East Park Station puzzle solution – Control Resonant

There are only three places to put the tuning devices on this subway platform, which means placing them is actually very simple. You just need to locate them.

The first tuning fork is in the shop compartment on the right as you enter the subway. The second is just sitting on the subway platform. Using the machine on the platform once will teleport you into the other shop compartment, which is on the right as you come down, where the third tuning device is inside. Break the power box on the wall to escape, and then put all three tuning forks inside the locations marked by yellow tape.

Activate the machine with all three tuning devices in place, and you’re done. You’ll now move on to the Vanished Station portion of the Power Lines quest.