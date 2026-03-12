COD Warzone Season 2 Reloaded: Best meta weapon loadout of each type

Call of Duty: Warzone Reloaded has entered Season 2, and there’s loads more content for the most dedicated battle royale fans to jump into this season.

If you want the best chance of dominating each match, then you’ll need the very best weapons at your disposal. In this guide, we’re breaking down the best meta weapon loadouts and builds – with some help from Codmunity – so you can go into each match prepared to win. It won’t be easy, but these weapons can guide you to victory.

Best Assault Rifle (AR) build, Peacekeeper MK1 – COD Warzone

The new fan-favourite AR in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2 Reloaded is the Peacekeeper MK1. If you’re looking for an efficient rifle that can take out foes from mid to long range with ease, it’s the most obvious choice.

Optic: Fang Hoverpoint ELO

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: 25” EAM Heavy Barrel

Magazine: Barrage Extended Mag

Stock: MFS Counterforce-C1 Stock

Best Submachine Gun (SMG) build, Ryden 45K – COD Warzone

The Ryden 45K is the latest SMG enjoying the top spot in Warzone Season 2, and it’s easy to see why. As an SMG it is of course lightweight and easy to move around with, but it’s also fast-firing and stable — though it should of course primarily be used indoors or at closer ranges.

Optic: Lethal Tools ELO

Barrel: 12” Vienna Barrel

Magazine: Forward Breach Mag

Rear Grip: Eruption Grip

Stock: MFS Full Stock+

Best Marksman Rifle (MR) build, M8A1 – COD Warzone

In a truly big upset, the M8A1 is no longer one of the best weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone — but it’s still probably the best Marksman Rifle you can use. That is, if you have the full auto conversion barrel. It’s basically an essential piece of the kit for the M8A1, and is only worth using if you have one ready to go.

Optic: Fang Hoverpoint ELO

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: M8A1 Autostrike-X8 Conversion

Magazine: Redline Capacity Drum

Fire Mods: 5.56 NATO Overpressured

Best Sniper Rifle (SR) build, Hawker HX – COD Warzone

The best Sniper Rifle in Warzone hasn’t changed this season — it’s still the Hawker HX. A sniper needs to be able to take enemies down with a single shot, and that’s what the Hawker HX is all about if you use this build. If you prefer, you can change the Magazine for an Optic of your choosing, just keep in mind the optimal range.

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: 23.7” Composite-11 Barrel

Magazine: Flatload Speed Mag

Rear Grip: Auroral Light Grip

Fire Mods: .338 LM Overpressured

Best Light Machine Gun (LMG) build, MK.78 – COD Warzone

The best LMG in the game shouldn’t surprise you: it’s the MK.78 still. This weapon has plenty of ammo in the clip and can be used to suppress enemies from long range for a long time, that’s if you don’t take out an entire team in a single clip.

Optic: Fang Hoverpoint ELO

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: 22” Impulse HB-762 Barrel

Underbarrel: Bowen Sentry Foregrip

Stock: Shock Shield Stock

Best Shotgun (SG) build, Akita – COD Warzone

It’s a bit uncommon to be running around with a close-range Shotgun in a world as large as Warzone’s, but that’s not to say it’s impossible. There are plenty of tight spaces and buildings where the right Shotgun can totally overwhelm enemies, and the right Shotgun is definitely the Akita.

Muzzle: Fang Modified Choke

Barrel: 14” Retriever Hunt Barrel

Magazine: Bulk Feed Extended II

Rear Grip: Paradise Gen-4 Grip

Laser: EAM Scatterline Laser

Best Pistol build, Velox 5.7 – COD Warzone

It’s not that Pistols are bad in Warzone, it’s just that people don’t think about them first, and that’s why we’ve put the best Pistol at the end of the list. But hey, if you need a solid sidearm for your loadout, then this Velox 5.7 build is just for you — just make sure to use it at close range. And yes, we’re suggesting you use the Akimbo conversion kit, as this can make the Velox almost as good as – if not better than – a selection of the game’s SMGs when at close range.