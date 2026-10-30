COD MW4 Multiplayer: Halloween event, Possession playlist, milsim explained

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4’s new limited-time game mode, Possession, is available now.

Possession is available for a limited time during Halloween, and it’s a twist on the usual Call of Duty gameplay. It might be confusing at first, but the twist is actually surprisingly fun once you get used to it.

In this guide, we’re explaining everything you need to know about the Halloween event, what a milsim is, and more so you can get ahead while playing Possession in MW4.

What is in MW4’s Halloween event? – COD MW4

The only really new feature for Halloween in MW4 is the Possession game mode. This mode is available as a multiplayer playlist and features “spooky” new mechanics exclusive to this mode.

Possession explained – COD MW4

Possession is a playlist that includes four game modes: Team Deathmatch, Domination, Kill Confirmed, and Hardpoint.

When in the Possession playlist, you will have to deal with the new Possession feature. Whenever you kill an opponent, you will move to their location and take their loadout — essentially “possessing” them.

This makes Kill Confirmed easier, because you’ll almost always teleport to the tags you need to collect. Domination, meanwhile, is an entirely different beast, as you can snipe an enemy at the rear and then pick off their allies.

This new mechanic comes with a lot of potential for incredible killcams, but you’ll also need to be ready to use whatever weapon your opponent has, or even face off against a foe using your own loadout against you.

What is a milsim? – COD MW4

A milsim is a military simulation — see? Mil-sim. Military sim.

MW4 and the developers are eager to emphasize that this game is not “goofy,” which is why it doesn’t include skins from Warzone and previous COD games. It is a military simulation, but the Possession mechanic isn’t very realistic.

As a result, the developers have taken it upon themselves to give players a fair warning, with the message “Warning: Non Milsim Content” appearing when you go to select the Possession mode. This simply means the gameplay within is not realistic, but most players were probably able to deduce that for themselves.