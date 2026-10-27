COD MW4 Multiplayer: Best meta weapons for Season 1

If you want to get ahead in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4’s multiplayer, you need the best meta weapons.

That’s what we’re serving up in this guide. We’re listing the best weapon of each class to use in multiplayer matches, including the best assault rifle, SMG, sniper rifle, and even pistol. We even have a couple of alt suggestions for players still ranking up their arsenal.

For the best weapon of each type to use in COD MW4’s multiplayer, take a look at our list below.

Best meta Assault Rifle, Axion – COD MW4

If you’re just starting out, we have a meta M4 build that is a more accessible assault rifle with great results. If you want the best of the best, you need the Axion and the following attachments.

Muzzle: FSS IS300, Heavy Silencer

Barrel: SA DMN-L 30”, Long BarrelUnder

barrel: FSS Fireline Grip, Angled Grip

Rear Grip: GS50 Grip, Skeleton Grip

Laser: Schlager Visiv-5, Bright ADS Laser

Best meta SMG, ISO Nightshade – COD MW4

The ISO Nightshade is undoubtedly the best SMG heading into Season 1 of MW4, as we outline in our dedicated build guide. That guide uses low-level attachments that you can access quickly and easily — once you’ve levelled up the weapon and unlocked more parts, you can use the following for the best possible performance.

Muzzle: XRK Herder 40, Tactical Silencer

Barrel: ZLR Carbon-900, Long Barrel

Underbarrel: FSS TAC90 Grip, Angled Short Grip

Rear Grip: Demo STP-1, Tactical Grip

Laser: Schlager Visiv-5, Bright ADS Laser

Best meta Shotgun, REZI 12 – COD MW4

There are only two Shotguns to choose from at launch, and the REZI 12 is our pick for the best of the pair.

Muzzle: EXP Firelite 12, Heavy Silencer

Barrel: Haebang 635R-7, Long Barrel

Bolt: ZLR Competition-B6, Light Bolt

Stock: TV XR-14 Kilo, Light Rifle Stock

Laser: Schlager Visiv-5, Bright ADS Laser

Best meta LMG, Type 73 – COD MW4

You know what LMGs are all about. They’re heavy, slow, but they fire lots of bullets very fast that can overwhelm entire teams. The Type 73 is taking an early lead as the best LMG at MW4’s launch.

Optic: IOTA-D, Mini Reflex

Muzzle: Gauge-12 Mono, Heavy Silencer

Barrel: Haebang ET-9D 772.16MM, Long Barrel

Stock: FTAC RZRO Stock, Tactical Stock

Laser: Schlager Visiv-5, Bright ADS Laser

Apex: Type 73 Assault, Apex

Best meta Marksman Rifle, Mosin-Nagant – COD MW4

Marksman Rifles are rarely anyone’s first choice, but if you want one of these mobile long-range shooters, you should use the Mosin-Nagant.

Optic: Cronen R808, 4X Scope

Muzzle: DS RKT-90, Tactical Silencer

Barrel: 762 Dozor Barrel, Light Barrel

Stock: Lockwood Eagle Stock, Assault Stock

Laser: Schlager Visiv-5, Bright ADS Laser

Best meta Sniper Rifle, KG-7 Vulcan – COD MW4

Sniper Rifles are a favorite weapon in long-range and large-scale maps and games, and you should always have one ready to go. Our pick is the KG-7 Vulcan. These attachments are optimized for quick ADS speed, allowing you to pick off foes as soon as you see them.

Muzzle: Ivanov QR600, Light Silencer

Barrel: Haebang Naseon V.5 26”, Light Barrel

Comb: Haebang YNC-45, Tactical Comb

Stock: TT G76-RP Stock, Tactical Stock

Laser: Schlager Visiv-5, Bright ADS Laser

Best meta Pistol, Krait P68 – COD MW4

A secondary weapon? Why not. The Krait P68 is a handy sidearm to have access to at any point, and these are the attachments you should use.