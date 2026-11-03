COD MW4 Multiplayer: Best meta VEL 46 build

If you like sprinting through stages at top speed while taking out enemies, then you probably love SMGs in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4.

If that’s what you want, then you don’t have to look much further than the VEL 46. Yes, the ISO Nightshade is a powerful SMG, but the VEL 46 has its own charms that shouldn’t be ignored.

If you’re looking for something to tear you away from the ISO Nightshade, the VEL 46 is a great choice. This little Uzi-style SMG is very effective in smaller maps, and in this guide, we’re breaking down the best attachments and loadout for the VEL 46 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4’s multiplayer.

Best meta VEL 46 attachments and build – COD MW4

As with any SMG build, the attachments we’ve selected for the VEL 46 focus on making the weapon more stable at range. It takes a couple of minor dings to get these, but it’ll all be worth it to make the VEL 46 as capable as possible in all scenarios. These are our recommended attachments:

Muzzle: XRK Herder 40, Tactical Silencer

Barrel: VB-46 Series 11, Long Barrel

Underbarrel: FSS Fireline Grip, Angled Grip

Stock: VEL 46 Extended, Tactical Stock

Laser: Schlager Visiv-5, Bright ADS Laser

This build dings the mobility and handling ever so slightly, but in return you get a huge buff to both range and accuracy. This makes the VEL 46 deal more damage at long range and prevents you from suffering too much recoil. It’s strong, stable, and decently competitive.

The Schlager Visiv-5 is a trusty and reliable laser for almost any build. The underbarrel and stock give the weapon more stability, while the barrel and muzzle ensure it can deal damage at range. What more could you need?

It might not be the best SMG in the game, but it can still be competitive. If you use these VEL 46 attachments, you’ll soon learn why.