COD MW4 Multiplayer: Best meta REZI 12 build

If you want to use a shotgun in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4’s multiplayer, look no further than the REZI 12.

This is unquestionably the best shotgun in MW4 and is perfect for the smaller-scale multiplayer maps. Our build in this guide focuses on making the REZI 12 better at range, so you can still pick off opponents even if you’ve been caught out in the open.

In this guide, you’ll find our picks for the best REZI 12 attachments in MW4 — though we do have a list of best meta REZI 12 attachments according to community contributors here.

Best meta REZI 12 attachments and build – COD MW4

You know what a shotgun is. It’s short-range, high damage, and therefore is highly risky in any shooter. The trade-off is that, on the right map, with the right strategy, you can clean up the entire enemy team before they even know what has hit them. Those moments are why shotguns are a fan favorite, and you need to use the REZI 12 in MW4.

Muzzle: EXP Firelite 12, Heavy Silencer

Barrel: ZLR Rogue 90 25”, Heavy Long Barrel

Bolt: ZLR Competition-B6, Light Bolt

Stock: No Stock, Stock

Laser: QFL-S4.5, Bright Hip Laser

There are only two shotguns in MW4 at launch, but the REZI 12 is unquestionably the strongest weapon of the pair. These attachments make it much more capable at range, giving you a better chance against foes that pop up too fast for you to swap to a secondary weapon.

With these attachments, the gun’s big stats won’t drop whatsoever. It only receives a large boost to Range and Handling. Now, will recoil increase? Perhaps, but the fire rate of most shotguns – this one included – is low enough that recoil isn’t really a big concern. Instead, the focus here is simply nailing your shots. ADS, take aim at your enemy, and pull the trigger. At the range of any indoor room in MW4’s maps, your foe should drop instantly.

It’s as easy as that, though if you miss, you give your opponent plenty of time to shoot back. It’s a trade-off, but if you’re confident in your shotgun skills, the REZI 12 will lead you to victory.