COD MW4 Multiplayer: Best meta PPSH-41 build

Sometimes a weapon loadout isn’t about the meta; it’s about having fun. That’s the PPSH-41 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4.

This isn’t a meta weapon, but it’s incredibly fun to use. Each shot lets off a satisfying rapid-fire click that just makes the PPSH-41 more fun to use than other SMGs, even if it’s not the strongest in the class.

If you want the best chance of success while using the PPSH-41, then you need to use the attachments and loadout we break down in the guide below.

Best meta PPSH-41 attachments and build – COD MW4

This build focuses on giving the PPSH a bit more range while ensuring the damage doesn’t drop off too much. It does drop a bit, and that’s why the PPSH-41 can’t be considered the best SMG. Still, gear up with these attachments, and you’re in for a good time:

Muzzle: FTAC Silent Recon, Heavy Silencer

Barrel: Hanbit RDR-Tiger 50-XL, Heavy Barrel

Magazine: 53 Round Mag, Magazine

Laser: Schlager Visiv-5, Bright ADS Laser

Ammo: 7.62 Tokarev Frangible, Ammunition

The damage dips slightly, as does mobility, but everything else gets a healthy buff. What you probably won’t see coming from a simple list of attachments is that this build really focuses on using the Frangible ammo to take out enemies effectively. It makes the PPSH-41 an unusual but strong choice.

The Schlager Visiv-5 is the standard laser of choice, and the FTAC Silent Recon is a standard choice. The Heavy Barrel might be unexpected, but when combined with the 53 Round Magazine, it starts to make sense.

It’s an incredibly stable weapon that allows you to stay mobile without the need to reload after every engagement. You won’t get caught with your pants around your ankles if you’ve always got a few shots left in your clip. It’s not the standard choice, but the PPSH-41 is loads of fun and will be worth levelling in MW4.