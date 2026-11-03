COD MW4 Multiplayer: Best meta Mosin-Nagant build

If you’re interested in using a faster sniper rifle alternative for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4’s smaller maps, then maybe you’d like a marksman rifle.

The best marksman rifle in MW4 is the Mosin-Nagant, and it’s surprisingly capable in all scenarios. You can ADS quickly, and despite being bolt-action, the fire rate can be pretty swift, especially if you’re smart with your opening shot.

This weapon can help you rack up assists and even pick off foes in distant firefights. In the smaller multiplayer maps, it might even be preferable to and advantageous over sniper rifle users. In this guide, we’re breaking down the best attachments and loadout for the Mosin-Nagant in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4.

Best meta Mosin-Nagant attachments and build – COD MW4

In order for this weapon to be effective in multiplayer, it needs to be able to pick foes off at the longer ranges that the bigger maps offer. In addition, you’ll need to be able to ADS quickly and stay mobile. That’s why a marksman rifle is ideal. The Mosin-Nagant is the current community meta, and these are the best attachments you can use:

Optic: Cronen R808, 4X Scope (or your preference)

Muzzle: DS RKT-90, Tactical Silencer

Barrel: 762 DOZOR Barrel, Light Barrel

Stock: Lockwood Eagle Stock, Assault Stock

Laser: Schlager Visiv-5, Bright ADS Laser

The stats show an incredibly minor dip to handling with these attachments, but big boosts to accuracy and mobility. That’s what you need to win in multiplayer with a marksman rifle, as damage and range should already be respectable, unlike with SMGs and ARs. Two body shots – or one incredibly well-placed headshot – should take out foes in multiplayer with the Mosin-Nagant.

You already know that the Schlager Visiv-5 is the best laser in the game, but being a marksman rifle, the Mosin-Nagant is one of the few multiplayer builds where an optic feels necessary. Again, this is a weapon made for longer ranges, and you’ll want to be able to see what you’re aiming at. You can swap out the Cronen R808 for an optic of your choosing, but a magnification factor of 3X or above is recommended.

Otherwise, these attachments focus on making the Mosin-Nagant into the most reliable and capable marksman rifle by far. This is considered to be one of the best overall weapons for MW4 multiplayer right now – a rarity for a marksman rifle – so enjoy it while it lasts.