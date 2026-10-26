COD MW4 Multiplayer: Best meta M4 build

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 is out now, and by all accounts it’s a surprising return to form for a series that has had some high highs and devastatingly low lows.

If you’re invested in the multiplayer experience and want to get ahead, you should be using the best weapons possible, also known as “meta” weapons. If that’s what you want, then you should look no further than the M4 Assault Rifle.

The M4 AR is available from the start, and as long as you unlock the best attachments, it can be the best Assault Rifle in the game — or one of them, at least. In this guide, we’re breaking down all the attachments you should equip to the M4 in COD: MW4 and why they’re the best to help you get ahead.

Best meta M4 Assault Rifle loadout – COD MW4

If you want to dominate the small-scale multiplayer arenas, a powerful and stable Assault Rifle can take you to the top of the team, and there’s no better option than the M4. This weapon is incredibly powerful, is available early, and can become stable with just a few attachments. A scope can even make it a useful tool against longer-range engagements, though it’s not really made for it.

These are the best attachments for the M4 Assault Rifle:

Muzzle: FSS IS300, Heavy Silencer

Underbarrel: FSS Fireline Grip, Angled Grip

Rear Grip: ZLR Phase Grip, Skeleton Grip

Stock: ZLR ASP50 Stock, Light Stock

Laser: SA LAZ-500, DIM ADS Laser

These are the best attachments for the M4 overall, but since this build is also ideal for mid to long-range, you might wish to use an Optic. If so, remove your stock and instead equip the following Optic:

Optic: Slimline Elite, Mini Reflex

For a very minor decrease to its overall Handling stat, these attachments give the M4 vastly increased Range, Accuracy, and Mobility.

What this means in real terms is that you’ll do more damage to opponents further away, and gun sway and recoil will be significantly easier to deal with in all situations. It has already been said above, but this is a default Assault Rifle, and yet it manages to be one of the best in MW4. This is, by all accounts, the ideal meta Assault Rifle build going into the first season of MW4’s multiplayer.