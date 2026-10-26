COD MW4 Multiplayer: Best meta ISO Nightshade build

If you want a fast-firing meta SMG for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4’s multiplayer, look no further than the ISO Nightshade.

This is a default SMG you start with, and yet a few attachments is all it takes to make it one of the best weapons in the entire game. The attachments are even early unlocks, for the most part, making it one of the easiest weapons to level up to a competitive state. If you’ve just started playing, this is an amazing place to start your multiplayer grind.

In this guide, we’re breaking down the attachments you need for the best meta ISO Nightshade SMG build in COD: MW4.

Best meta ISO Nightshade SMG build – COD MW4

While I personally do like an Optic on most of my weapons, this SMG is built primarily for close-range firefights, where it can shred opponents apart — we’re still making concessions for mid-range gunfights, but the ISO Nightshade shines in small, close-quarters environments, like any good SMG. Still, if it’s your only weapon and you’re out in the open, this should be able to save you in a pinch.

These are the best meta attachments for the ISO Nightshade SMG:

Muzzle: XRK Herder 40, Tactical Silencer

Barrel: ZLR Carbon-99, Long Barrel

Underbarrel: FSS TAC90 Grip, Angled Short Grip

Rear Grip: Demo STP-1, Tactical Grip

Laser: Schlager Visiv-5, Bright ADS Laser

What the stats show as a minor hit to Handling and Mobility results in a huge boost to both Range and Accuracy, making this an incredibly fearsome SMG. In real terms, this is a stable SMG at close to mid range, allowing you to quickly sprint through indoor sections and still stay alive while crossing outdoor firing lines.

Like any good SMG, this build allows you to stay fast and mobile, while also having the capability of shredding any enemy you see at a reasonable range. I say reasonable range as if it’s short, but the ISO Nightshade is still capable of taking out enemies at medium and even long ranges; the damage drop-off becomes more significant. Even if it’s the only good weapon in your loadout, you won’t go wrong with this ISO Nightshade build.