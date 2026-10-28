COD MW4 Multiplayer: Best meta HAN 86 build

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 is out now, and Shipment is even available for classic COD fans.

If you want to perform as well as possible in a variety of maps – both the enclosed spaces and wide-open battlegrounds – then you’ll probably want a versatile assault rifle to carry you to victory. One good option is the HAN 86.

In this guide, we’re breaking down the best attachments you need for a versatile and powerful HAN 86 build in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4.

Best meta HAN 86 Assault Rifle build – COD MW4

The HAN 86 is the very first assault rifle you’ll have available in MW4’s multiplayer, and it can also be incredibly competitive. This weapon is worth using at any level, as long as you equip the best possible attachments. These are our recommendations for the best HAN 86 attachments:

Optic: SZ Prima-4 Dot, Mini Reflex (or your preference)

Barrel: HAN 86 Silenced 413mm, Silenced Barrel

Underbarrel: FSS TAC90 Grip, Angled Short Grip

Stock: Meiko L9P-FOLD, Light Stock

Laser: Schlager Visiv-5, Bright ADS Laser

The recoil on this weapon is dampened significantly, and it is shockingly stable at almost any range. This weapon will shred foes at close range, but will do equally as well in mid-range firefights. If you’ve got a clear sight picture, then you can even use it against long-range foes.

The Optic you use is down to your personal preference, and if you intend to use this weapon on bigger maps, a 2X zoom might even give you an edge, though it will obviously slow the ADS speed.

Overall, this is a surprisingly capable and competitive assault rifle, especially considering it’s the first one you start with. It’s proof that MW4’s balance isn’t centered solely around high-level attachments and weapons, and hopefully, this will continue into the future.