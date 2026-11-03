COD MW4 Multiplayer: Best meta Axion build

Now that a bit of time has passed since the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4’s multiplayer, the community is starting to understand the weapons a bit better.

The M4 assault rifle is still incredibly capable, but the community is starting to converge and agree on a new meta: the Axion.

The Axion is currently considered to be the best overall weapon in MW4, not just the best assault rifle. That’s impressive, but it won’t get there without the right attachments. In this guide, we’re breaking down our recommendations for the best Axion loadout in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4’s multiplayer.

Best meta Axion attachments and build – COD MW4

This Axion is built for multiplayer, which usually means short to mid-range firefights. In these conditions, the Axion is accurate and stable even without an optic, and is able to take out opponents in just a handful of shots. These are our recommended attachments.

Muzzle: FSS IS300, Heavy Silencer

Barrel: SA DMN-L 30”, Long Barrel

Underbarrel: FSS Fireline Grip, Angled Grip

Rear Grip: GS50 Grip, Skeleton Grip

Laser: Schlager Visiv-5, Bright ADS Laser

With this build, overall mobility and handling take a minor hit, but range and accuracy go up massively. That’s what’ll help you win firefights in multiplayer. Smart positioning and movement can easily make up for any minor weaknesses these attachments bring with them.

If you’ve been looking up various MW4 weapon builds and loadouts, you’ll already know that the Schlager Visiv-5 is the best overall laser. Likewise, the FSS Fireline Grip is one of the best for improving accuracy.

Adding the GS50 Grip and the SA DMN-L 30” barrel to this build gives it the range it needs without sacrificing the stability needed to actually take down foes at that range. This is likely the best overall Axion build in MW4, especially on maps with longer sightlines.