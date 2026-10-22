COD MW4 Campaign: All codes for safes, doors, and lockboxes

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 has some hidden extras and bonuses you might miss if you can’t figure out the correct codes.

Through four of the game’s Campaign missions, you’ll find locked safes, boxes, and containers that require codes to open. While one mission will literally give you the codes as you require them, the others will keep their secrets a mystery unless you can find the correct note or complete a quick math puzzle.

Alternatively, if you want to open all of the locked containers in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4’s Campaign, you can simply scroll down below to find the codes to every safe, toolbox, and door in the game. You’re welcome.

Following Orders toolbox code and location – COD MW4

There’s just one locked toolbox to open in the Following Orders mission, but if you don’t want to find the code, you can simply shoot the lock off of the box to forcefully open it. It’s located in the side room on the right when you’re searching the house belonging to a couple of civilians. You can figure out the code by reading the Baekseolgi-Tteok Recipe note in detail.

Locked toolbox code: 214

You’ll find a note and a piece of contraband inside the box.

Assassins door codes and locations – COD MW4

During the Assassins mission, you will need to unlock three doors. This is part of the main story, and cannot be avoided. As you approach each keypad, you will be told what code to enter over your radio — make sure subtitles are turned on so you don’t miss them. Even if you do miss them, you can double-check the codes here:

First door code: 5523

Second door code: 7632

Third door code: 9103

Again, the main story requires you to use these doors and codes, so there are no optional items or collectibles to be found within.

Stranded codes and locations – COD MW4

You can find six total keypads in the Stranded mission, which takes place across a reasonably large area. The main objectives and locked keypads will be clearly marked on your map, but these keypads will open doors to optional areas for you to loot.

Each of the keypad codes is hinted at via a note attached to the shipping container that the keypad opens. You’ll be given three four-digit numbers, and you’ll need to figure out what the next number in the sequence is, and that will be the code. Or you can just check our answers below.

Base Camp keypad code: 0024

Cliff Near Base Camp keypad code: 0600

South of Jamming Station keypad code: 8609

Big Sign keypad code: 1234

South East Village keypad code: 0078

Small Island keypad code: 6789

Escape codes and locations – COD MW4

If you recover Gaz’s Dog Tags in the Escape mission, you’ll earn the Never Forgotten trophy and achievement. They can be found within a safe, and a note can be found in another unlocked side room that reveals the code you’ll need to use. The safe will be nearby when Ghost says, “Garage is close.”