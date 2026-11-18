Wondering if you can replay missions in GTA 6?

Past GTA games have allowed you to replay missions, so now that GTA 6 is out, players are wondering if there’s any way to replay what they’ve already played through.

In this guide, we’ll explain if you can replay missions in GTA 6, and we’ll let you know exactly what parts of the game you can replay forever.

If you’re looking for more comprehensive GTA 6 guides, you can check out our GTA 6 guides hub, which includes walkthroughs, beginner’s tips and much more.

Guides: If you're playing Grand Theft Auto 6, make sure to check out our complete walkthrough hub, featuring beginner tips, navigation experience explained, GTA 6 cheats, and more.

Can you replay missions in GTA 6?

Currently there is no way to replay missions in GTA 6.

We don’t know if Rockstar will eventually add this feature, but we believe that due to GTA 6’s main missions featuring a lot of different choices that can impact the wider world, including which characters live and die, they’ve decided to not allow players to replay the missions so that the decisions are more impactful.

There are some activities in GTA 6 that you can repeat, such as the racing, stunts, pool, and other minigame style missions, but the actual story missions can’t be repeated.

Another reason that replaying story missions was removed is likely tied to the medal system from GTA 5 being removed. There are no side objectives on a mission that players need to complete in order to earn a gold medal. How you play out the missions is totally up to you.

Can robberies be repeated in GTA 6?

Yes, you can rob banks and shops multiple times.

One element of GTA 6’s gameplay that can be repeated is the in-game robberies. These include shops, which will yield a small amount of cashs. The larger bank robberies, which you’ll get access to over the course of the story, can also be repeated.

If you’ve recently robbed somewhere, you’ll see on the map that it’s been greyed out. That means that time needs to pass before it is reset, and you can rob it again.