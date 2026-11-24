Can you buy houses in GTA 6?

While GTA 6 gives players almost unlimited options for things to do, many have asked how buying houses and properties works in the game. In this guide, we’ve explained how the property system works, what you can buy, and much more.

Check out our GTA 6 Guides Hub for everything you need to know about Rockstar‘s latest epic.

Guides: If you're playing Grand Theft Auto 6, make sure to check out our complete walkthrough hub, featuring beginner tips, navigation experience explained, GTA 6 cheats, and more.

Can you buy houses in GTA 6?

No, you can’t purchase houses or residential properties in GTA 6’s story mode.

Instead, Jason and Lucia gain access to different safehouses as they progress through the campaign. These locations provide somewhere to sleep, change clothes and spend time between missions.

This is a change from previous Grand Theft Auto games, particularly GTA 5 and GTA Online, where players could purchase a variety of apartments, houses and luxury properties.

That doesn’t mean property ownership has disappeared entirely, however.

Players can purchase additional garages throughout Leonida, allowing them to expand their vehicle storage and keep more cars.

Can you buy garages in GTA 6?

Yes. Garages are currently the main type of property players can purchase in GTA 6.

There are eight purchasable garages available through the Vice City Real Estate app, with prices ranging from $4,000 to $40,000.

To unlock the ability to purchase garages, you’ll first need to complete the Daily Driver mission in Chapter 2.

Once the mission is complete, the Vice City Real Estate app becomes available on your in-game phone.

You can then browse the available garages, check their prices and purchase the ones you want.

How to buy a garage in GTA 6

Follow these steps to purchase your first additional garage:

Continue to play the game until Chapter 2.

Start the Moses questline.

Complete the Daily Driver mission.

Open your in-game phone.

Find the Vice City Real Estate app.

Browse the available garages.

Select the property you want to purchase.

Confirm the purchase using your available money.

Once purchased, the garage becomes available for storing additional vehicles.

It’s worth noting that simply parking a vehicle inside a garage doesn’t necessarily register it as one of your saved vehicles. You’ll need to use the game’s vehicle registration system to make sure you can retrieve it later. You can do this at a Pay ‘N’ Spray or at Moses’ place.

There are eight garages available to purchase through the Vice City Real Estate application. You won’t instantly have access to all of them, as they’ll unlock as the story progresses.

Mitchell Auto Center Kelly County $4,000

Persistence Road Garage Belville, Leonard County $7,600

7th Avenue Garage Near Vice City International Airport $12,000

Store n’ Bolt Northern Ambrosia $16,800

Wyatt Motors Central Ambrosia $21,600

Vela Rota Drive Garage Capri $24,000

Bonita Court Garage Washington Island, Vice Beach $34,000

Atlantic Court Garage Ocean Beach $40,000

The cheapest option is Mitchell Auto Center, which costs just $4,000.

GTA 6 Safehouses

While you can’t buy houses in GTA 6, the game does give you several Safehouses. We have listed them below. Spoilers for the different safehouses, obviously.

Jason’s house in the Leonida Keys

How to unlock: Unlocked from the start of the game.

This is the first safehouse in the game. Technically this isn’t Jason’s house, it’s Brians, but he allows Jason to live here rent free. Jason and Lucia “leave” this safehouse in the mission Home, Sweet Home.

Starlet Motel in Port Gellhorn

How to unlock: Jason and Lucia flee here at the end of Chapter 1.

After the events of the end of Chapter 1, Jason and Lucia hideout in Port Gellhorn. You leave this safehouse in the mission Checking Out.

Boobie’s Apartment in Vice City.

How to unlock: Boobie allows Jason and Lucia to live here from the beginning of Chapter 3.

After arriving in Vice City, Jason’s friend Dre’Quan introduces the couple to Boobie Ike. Boobie allows Jason and Lucia to live in his apartment in the Bayside neighbourhood.

The Y Hotel

How to unlock: Jason and Lucia get a free room at The Y Hotel at the beginning of Chapter 4.

The best safehouse so far, the Y Hotel becomes available to Jason and Lucia at the start of the game’s fourth chapter.

Pegassi Tower

How to unlock: Unlocked in Chapter 5.

The best safehouse in GTA history, the Pegassi Tower, includes hypercars, a helecopter and much more.