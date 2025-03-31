Blue Lock Rivals codes for the Kaiser UPD (April 2025)
It wouldn’t be a football game without packs
Latest update
Two more Blue Lock Rivals codes are here for the Kaiser update.
Blue Lock Rivals codes keep coming in as the game continues to climb up the Roblox charts.
Blue Lock Rivals is a competitive Roblox football game based on the Blue Lock anime. Released at the tail end of November 2024 to rapid success, new Blue Lock Rivals codes are sure to drop with each update and milestone.
Blue Lock Rivals codes for the Kaiser UPD
Here are the working codes for Blue Lock Rivals right now:
- MIRO1MCCU | 5 LUCKY SPINS (NEW)
- KAISER2M | 9 Lucky spins 9 Lucky Flow (NEW)
Expired codes
- CHROLLOCAREPACKAGE
- 100KCHRO | 3 lucky spins 3 lucky flows
- 10KDEVS | 3 Lucky Spins 3 Lucky Flows + 1 hour 2xmoney boost
- 1BVISITS
- 20KCHANNEL | 2 lucky spins
- 40KCHANNEL | 2 lucky spins 2 lucky flow
- CHROLLO100K | 5 lucky spins 2 lucky flow
- 40kAGAIN
- THECODE | 6 lucky spins, 3 lucky flow, 2x money
- 40KKUNIGAMI
- 200KSUB
- THX40KAGAIN
- KARASU
- THX40KLIKES
- DRAGON
- MONST3R
- 60KFOLLOWERS
- 30KLIKES
- 20KLIKESPT2
- YUKIMIYA
- 300KREO
- 35KCHROLLO
- 25KTATLIS
- 5KVID
- WINTERPART2
- SORRYDELAY
- 20KCHROLLO
- 15KTATLIS
- MRSPAX
- CHRISTMAS
- 5KTATLIS
- HOORAY
- 1MLIKES
- AIKU
- 800KLIKES
- 900KLIKES
- 700KLIKES
- 600KCRAZY
- 500KLIKES
- ITOSHIBROTHERS
- GAGAMARU
- 400KLIKES
- 300KLIKES
- 250KLIKES
How do I redeem codes in Blue Lock Rivals?
You can redeem Blue Lock Rivals codes as soon as you enter the game, but you’ll need to hit Level 5 before they’ll work. Here’s how it’s done:
- Launch Blue Lock Rivals on Roblox.
- Use the button at the top to return to the lobby.
- Tap the Codes button at the bottom.
- Enter a working code.
- Hit Redeem.
You can hit level 5 quickly by just playing a few matches and turning in quests in the lobby.
