Blue Lock Rivals codes for the Kaiser UPD (April 2025)

Blue Lock Rivals codes keep coming in as the game continues to climb up the Roblox charts.

Blue Lock Rivals is a competitive Roblox football game based on the Blue Lock anime. Released at the tail end of November 2024 to rapid success, new Blue Lock Rivals codes are sure to drop with each update and milestone.

Blue Lock Rivals codes for the Kaiser UPD

Here are the working codes for Blue Lock Rivals right now:

MIRO1MCCU | 5 LUCKY SPINS (NEW)

KAISER2M | 9 Lucky spins 9 Lucky Flow (NEW)

Expired codes

CHROLLOCAREPACKAGE

100KCHRO | 3 lucky spins 3 lucky flows

10KDEVS | 3 Lucky Spins 3 Lucky Flows + 1 hour 2xmoney boost

1BVISITS

20KCHANNEL | 2 lucky spins

40KCHANNEL | 2 lucky spins 2 lucky flow

CHROLLO100K | 5 lucky spins 2 lucky flow

40kAGAIN

THECODE | 6 lucky spins, 3 lucky flow, 2x money

40KKUNIGAMI

200KSUB

THX40KAGAIN

KARASU

THX40KLIKES

DRAGON

MONST3R

60KFOLLOWERS

30KLIKES

20KLIKESPT2

YUKIMIYA

300KREO

35KCHROLLO

25KTATLIS

5KVID

WINTERPART2

SORRYDELAY

20KCHROLLO

15KTATLIS

MRSPAX

CHRISTMAS

5KTATLIS

HOORAY

1MLIKES

AIKU

800KLIKES

900KLIKES

700KLIKES

600KCRAZY

500KLIKES

ITOSHIBROTHERS

GAGAMARU

400KLIKES

300KLIKES

250KLIKES

How do I redeem codes in Blue Lock Rivals?

You can redeem Blue Lock Rivals codes as soon as you enter the game, but you’ll need to hit Level 5 before they’ll work. Here’s how it’s done:

Launch Blue Lock Rivals on Roblox.

Use the button at the top to return to the lobby.

Tap the Codes button at the bottom.

Enter a working code.

Hit Redeem.

You can hit level 5 quickly by just playing a few matches and turning in quests in the lobby.

For more Roblox codes for the most popular games on the platform, check out the latest Fisch codes. We’re expecting new Dress to Impress codes to cause a snowstorm in December, too.