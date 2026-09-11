The Blood of Dawnwalker complete walkthrough hub

The Blood of Dawnwalker is one of the most interesting RPGs we’ve seen in years.

It all takes place within a single open-world map, all quests seem to intertwine and weave together, and there’s a unique 30-day time limit hanging over your head if you want to get the best possible ending. There’s so much in The Blood of Dawnwalker that it can be hard to get your head around.

In this guide, we’re collating all of our Dawnwalker guides, including full quest guides, puzzle guides, the results of important decisions and choices, and much more. Just scroll through our guide below, and you’ll be far more prepared to take on all of the challenges you’ll find in The Blood of Dawnwalker.

Info you need to know – The Blood of Dawnwalker

These guides all contain information you might want to know before playing The Blood of Dawnwalker. If you don’t know this information and you’ve already started playing, you should quickly find the things you missed out on.

Quest guides and item locations – The Blood of Dawnwalker

These are guides that will help you locate important items and solve quests as you move through The Blood of Dawnwalker.

Choices, endings, and trophy guides – The Blood of Dawnwalker

We don’t recommend that you look up the outcomes of your quest decisions and the endings of the game until you’ve played through and made your own choices first. These guides are to help clear up trophies and endings on repeat playthroughs and after you’ve finished the game once.