Blood of Dawnwalker: All endings and how to unlock them

The Blood of Dawnwalker is a game designed to be played multiple times, allowing players to see different quests and take different endings each time.

But if you don’t want to do any of that, you can simply make an autosave near the end of the in-game time limit and view each of the individual endings from there.

In this guide, we’re breaking down how to get every ending in The Blood of Dawnwalker. That includes defeating Brencis solo, making a deal with him, allying yourself with others, or even leaving the valley and never turning back.

Defeat Brencis alone, The Folk Hero ending – BoD

There are two ways to go after Brencis solo. You can either work with Father Florin to learn the secret knock, or you can find the Side Gate Key to Greifberg Castle.

You will first meet Father Florin in the game’s prologue, and will later meet him again in Svartrau Cathedral. Complete his quests – Name of the Father, Hero’s End, and Champion of Old – and he’ll teach you a secret knock to open the Griefberg Castle side door. You’ll also earn the Ancient Hero’s Armor, which is worthwhile alone.

If you want the Side Gate Key, you’ll need to raid Racovitza’s Bandit Camp, which can be found on the Eastern edge of the map, Southeast of the Birch Woodlet Shrine, which is South of the Crossroads Inn. Raid the camp, and you can use the key to enter Greifberg Castle to take on Brencis at any time you choose.

Defeat Brencis with Lacra, The Patricide ending – BoD

Lacra is the somewhat friendly vrakhiri you’ll meet in Svartrau. There are several quests that’ll put you on her tail, and a little investigation will reveal her location to you as long as you search at night.

With Lacra you’ll seek out Isbrand, and this culminates in the Hive and Seek quest where you’ll uncover the ancient vampire from the place that Brencis had imprisoned him. You’ll have to take out mutated kobolds like Chonk the Insatiable and the rest of the kobold hive first, though. This is followed up by the Our Rotten Roots quest, where you’ll enter Isbrand’s memories and discover more about Brencis’ plans.

This will give you access to the Lacra ending, allowing you to infiltrate Greifberg Castle alongside Lacra and ambush Brencis before he’s ready to execute his plot. You’ll only be able to attempt this ending at night.

Defeat Brencis with Crake, The Knyazmaker ending – BoD

Following the questline to meet and cooperate with the Manumits will result in the ending where you attack Brencis alongside Crake – AKA Marat – and the other rebels. After following the questline, it will culminate in the Rise at Dawn quest, where you ally yourself with Catalin. Which might not be a good idea, frankly.

This is one of the more interesting endings, however, as it features a siege alongside the rebels on a gate fortress. This is a unique quest, and there’s no reason to visit this area in a normal playthrough otherwise. Catalin isn’t particularly grateful, but that shouldn’t be a surprise.

Following that quest, you’ll have a slightly easier time reaching Brencis inside Greifberg Castle. The ending of the game plays out similarly to other endings, but Catalin will take control of Vale Sangora, and he’s not the nicest knyaz to have.

Strike a deal with Brencis, The Turncoat ending – BoD

After defeating Brencis’ court of boyars, you’ll be given the quest A Deal with the Devil. Brencis wants to meet at Shrike’s Crag, an ancient and cursed place that will surely summon demons if anyone draws their sword there. As a result, we know Brencis isn’t lying: he’s really come to make a deal.

Here you can choose to make a deal with Brencis to free your family and the people of Laslea. After that point, Coen will leave the valley, leaving Brencis to continue his rule.

Escape Vale Sangora, A Hero They Deserve ending – BoD

One of the more anti-climactic endings is choosing to simply exit Vale Sangora, forgetting about your family and your allies forever. There’s one place in Vale Sangora where an exit out of the valley is completely unblocked and unguarded — and we have a guide to help you exit Vale Sangora.

The game ends and rolls credits as usual, with Coen leaving behind his family forever. If you just want to roll credits in a rush, this is the ending for you.

Stay with your family, Together Forever ending – BoD

One of the towers you can use to highlight points of interest on your map is actually inhabited. Aurelius lives in the Silts Tower to the South of the map, and climbing it will see Coen put into a dream as part of the Home Sweet Home quest.

The main goal is to find a way out of the dream, but you can actually stay in the dream with your family, achieving the Together Forever ending. This is objectively a bad ending, but it’s an interesting one to see play out.