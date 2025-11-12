Black Ops 7 release time: When Call of Duty Black Ops 7 launches in your timezone

Looking for the Black Ops 7 release time?

Call of Duty Black Ops 7 will be released later this week, with players ready to jump into campaign, zombies, and the ever-popular multiplayer mode.

With this Black Ops 7 release time, you can find out when the game will be available in your region, as well as information on preloading the game.

Launch times vary depending on the platform you plan to play on. The release time for certain platforms is also very specific, depending on your timezone, so make sure to check the guide below to find out when you can jump in.

Black Ops 7 release time

Call of Duty Black Ops 7 will be released on November 13 and 14 at the following times:

PlayStation

3 AM – 10 PM PT

6AM – 1AM ET

11 AM – 6 AM GMT

Xbox & Xbox on PC

3 AM – 10 PM PT

6AM – 1AM ET

11 AM – 6 AM GMT

Battle.net & Steam

9 PM PT

Midnight ET

5 AM GMT

Black Ops 7 PC release time

Like with previous years, the PC version of Black Ops 7 will have a staggered release on PC.

Black Ops 7 will be released on PC at the following time, based on your location:

LA (US): November 13 at 9 PM PT

November 13 at 9 PM PT Mexico City: November 13 at 11 PM CST

November 13 at 11 PM CST New York(US): November 14 at Midnight

November 14 at Midnight São Paulo : November 12 at 02:00 BRT

: November 12 at 02:00 BRT London: November 14 at 5 AM GMT

November 14 at 5 AM GMT Paris : November 14 at 6 AM CET

: November 14 at 6 AM CET Sydney: November 14 at 4 PM AEDT

November 14 at 4 PM AEDT Tokyo: November 14 at 2 PM JST

Black Ops 7 Preload

Players can pre-load Call of Duty Black Ops 7 now. Preloading for the game started on November 10, and can be accessed on all platforms.