Beast of Reincarnation: Origin of the Ringing, Light the Fire puzzle solution

Beast of Reincarnation doesn’t have too many side quests or puzzles, but there’s one tricky switch puzzle you’ll find in the main story.

As you clear through the Origin of the Ringing quest, you’ll find a large bell that can be rung by lighting three fires.

The three fires must be lit in a specific order, and this might be the only instance where the game doesn’t outright tell you what to do. In this guide, we’re breaking down everything you need to complete the Origin of the Ringing puzzle in Beast of Reincarnation.

Origin of the Ringing, Light the Fire solution – BoR

First, explore the area for the Light the Pyres document. The note reads as follows:

Light the pyres of the Sun, Moon, and Earth. Let your mind dwell on the universe. Which star gave rise to you? Light the celestial bodies in the order they were born.

The final line is the only important one: light the celestial bodies in the order they were born.

If you closely examine each of the three pyres surrounding the bells, you’ll see that each one bears a symbol of the Sun, Moon, or Earth. The Earth symbol might look unfamiliar, but it’s actually a portion of the globe with Japan at the center.

You just need to light them in the correct order, which is as follows:

Sun pyre Earth pyre Moon pyre

The Sun is one of the oldest celestial bodies in our galaxy, and the Moon is theorized to be a chunk of rock that was blown off of Earth millions of years ago. Therefore, the order is Sun, Earth, and Moon.