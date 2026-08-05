Beast of Reincarnation: All Key locations in the Ogouchi Buffer Zone

If you want to collect all of the optional items in Beast of Reincarnation, you’ll need to find several keys.

In the Ogouchi Buffer Zone – Beast of Reincarnation’s first area – you’ll need three colored keys, and yet another optional one in order to move forward. The three colored keys are actually necessary items that you will uncover over time, and there’s an extra you’ll find along the way.

For all of the keys in the Kanto Region’s Ogouchi Buffer Zone, just read through our Beast of Reincarnation guide below.

All Ogouchi Buffer Zone Key locations – BoR

Continue the main story, and after an initial battle with the Nushi of the region, you’ll be led into Subcity 03 after speaking with a Rusted Golem. Inside Subcity 03, you’ll speak to the Retired Gatekeeper, who tells you of the three keys you must find: the Red, Yellow, and Blue Keys.

It is only at this point in the story that you’ll be able to find and collect the keys which open other optional areas in the region. Now that you’re in the right place, we’re breaking down all key locations below.

Beast of Reincarnation Red Key location – BoR

The Red Key will be given to you by the Retired Gatekeeper after arriving in Subcity 03; the nearest campsite is the Nushi’s Lair Gate: Approach. The Subcity 03 entrance is overground near the Rusted Golem, to the South.

Beast of Reincarnation Blue Key location – BoR

The Blue Key is located at the Lookout Shack. Getting here requires traversing the ruined buildings in the drowned section of the map – on the Northeastern edge – and you’ll find the Lookout Shack campsite nearby. Just outside the shack, a broken Golem sits with the Blue Key in front of it.

Beast of Reincarnation Yellow Key and Tailwater Key location – BoR

The Yellow Key is held by the Golem with Key — an incredibly descriptive name. Getting to it will require some effort, though.

Golem with Key can be found at the Easternmost point of the map, behind the Golem-guarded farmlands of Tailwater Village. On the top level of the farm, you’ll find a cave with an Elite Enemy inside — one of the corrupted bear-like foes. This Elite Enemy will only appear after you’ve already found the Red Key in Subcity 03.

After it’s been defeated, it will drop the Tailwater Key, allowing you to enter the next room where you can find the Golem with Key. Talk to him, and he’ll give you the Yellow Key, the final colored key in the Ogouchi Buffer Zone.